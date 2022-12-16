Sacramento woman killed in Elk Grove vehicle vs pedestrian collision
(KTXL) — At least one person died Thursday evening in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.
At around 9:22 p.m., officers received reports of of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle along Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road.
A 60-year-old woman was found to be the pedestrian killed in the collision. While walking in the roadway the woman was hit by a white Lexus heading eastbound on Sheldon Road.
The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the police investigation. It was determined that speed nor drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Traffic investigators believe the driver was travelling at or under the posted speed limit.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0