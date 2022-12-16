Sacramento woman killed in Elk Grove vehicle vs pedestrian collision

(KTXL) — At least one person died Thursday evening in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Elk Grove, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

At around 9:22 p.m., officers received reports of of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle along Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road.

A 60-year-old woman was found to be the pedestrian killed in the collision. While walking in the roadway the woman was hit by a white Lexus heading eastbound on Sheldon Road.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the police investigation. It was determined that speed nor drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Traffic investigators believe the driver was travelling at or under the posted speed limit.

