IRC Sheriff: Special Investigations Unit Detectives Conclude Months-long Fentanyl Distribution Investigation with Two Arrested

FedEx driver told investigators 7-year-old girl was still alive after he hit her with van, documents say
The FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas allegedly told investigators that she had been fine after he hit her with his truck, but panicked and killed her inside the vehicle. According to an arrest warrant released on Dec. 8, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators he...
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
thesource.com
Bankroll Freddie Accused of Drug Trafficking, Asks Feds to Return Jewelry Taken During Arrest
Last month, Arkansas-born rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in a gun and drug indictment in his home state. He later picked up a RICO indictment after being accused of moving hundreds of kilos of cocaine and marijuana. Freddie, whose name is Freddie Glatney III, cares about the jewelry taken during his arrest.
Man sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine, heroin and guns out of home where 4 kids live
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man operating a drug trafficking operation from an Alpharetta home has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Giovani Orozco Ramirez, 31, put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his four young children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal task force indicts dark web fentanyl kingpin
A federal task force has brought down the largest fentanyl drug lab in history by using undercover agents who ferreted out the operator selling on the dark web from his home in Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
Sacramento man pleads guilty to selling drugs to an undercover officer ... twice
A long prison term and huge fine are possible at his March sentencing.
Washington woman suspected of serial arsons charged with murder after being linked to new crimes
A Washington state woman faces murder charges along with more than a dozen other charges after being linked to an arson that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
N.J. businessman sentenced to 5 years for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling millions of dollars' worth of unregistered pesticide products that he falsely claimed was a disinfectant against COVID-19.
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Seek Possible Additional Victims in Serial Rape Investigation
Authorities are investigating whether there are additional victims who were sexually assaulted by a man under arrest in connection with February 2021 attacks in Hacienda Heights. The suspect in those attacks, identified as 21-year-old Michael Watson, was arrested Nov. 18 in the Antelope Valley. The investigation began in February 2021,...
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Delaware Man Gets 45 Years In Prison For Cocaine Trafficking, Laundering Proceeds
Deleware man, Omar Morales Colon, has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other drug and money laundering offenses. The Court acknowledged that Colon was one of the biggest drug traffickers in
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Three former deputies arrested and charged for beating a Black inmate
Three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies have been arrested and charged for their role in an alleged beating of a Black inmate in September, according to authorities.
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
WSFA
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery doctor has been sentenced in a federal pill mill case. The U.S. Justice Department said D’livro Beauchamp, 56, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 135 months, or 11.25 years, in prison for his role in a plan to fraudulently distribute oxycodone. Between 1996...
