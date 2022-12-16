Read full article on original website
Installation of Elder Oliver Sturns over the Shady Grove Church of God of Rusk, Texas by Bishop David R. HoustonTour Tyler TexasRusk, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KLTV
DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
KLTV
11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
KLTV
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
KLTV
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
easttexasradio.com
KLTV
Mobile home considered a total loss after fire in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home is being considered a total loss after it caught on fire in White Oak Tuesday. The fire happened in the 1300 block of N. Whatley Road. White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cameron Kizzia said they received the call at 9:51 a.m.
KLTV
UPDATE: Warrant issued for Tyler shooting suspect that left one injured this morning
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Sherwood, west of downtown after reported gunshots were heard at around 12:30 a.m. According to authorities at least one juvenile male has been transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say that his last condition status was stable but critical.
POLICE: One shot at Tyler apartment complex; shooter left the area
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. Police say a man was shot in the 5600 block of Old Bullard Road., near the Holiday Inn Conference Center, and the shooter fled the area. Officers...
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
KLTV
Longview police release name of victim in second weekend homicide
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. On Dec. 18 at about 11:48 p.m., Longview police responded to a shooting at the Churchill at Longview Apartments, according to a police social media post. Officers said they located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
KLTV
Longview man who caused deadly crash in Houston given four life sentences
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man who killed a mother and three children in a drunk driving crash in Houston was sentenced to four life sentences. Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced by state District Judge Colleen Gaido on Monday after he was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently.
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Longview Police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicide investigations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home. The deceased was […]
inforney.com
Victim's name released in fatal Jacksonville car crash
Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was killed Friday morning while standing in the 900 block of South Bolton, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams. “It is unclear why she was in the road, but evidence suggests she was looking for something on the road,” Williams said. Williams...
KLTV
Crockett man accused of stealing trailer, excavator from Athens area
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing an excavator and trailer from the Athens area. According to Crockett police, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer with the Crockett Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle on US Highway 287 North. The vehicle was a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator. The officer witnessed the vehicle commit traffic violations and pulled the vehicle over. The officer was soon joined by deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
