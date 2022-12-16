ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Cast in Sicily

The cast of White Lotus Season 2 just graced fans with an almost coordinated attack of behind-the-scenes photos from their adventures in Italy earlier this year. Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, and Michael Imperioli must be in the spirit of giving, as the three co-stars took to Instagram to share previously unseen images of their experiences on and off the Sicilian hotel set.
Tri-City Herald

Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release

Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam. Announced today, Dec. 20, unique beat 'em up Sifu is getting some brand new content in the form of an Arenas Mode. Additionally, the game will be heading to both Xbox and Steam for the first time. The game was originally released on Feb. 8, 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

