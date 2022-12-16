Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Cast in Sicily
The cast of White Lotus Season 2 just graced fans with an almost coordinated attack of behind-the-scenes photos from their adventures in Italy earlier this year. Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, and Michael Imperioli must be in the spirit of giving, as the three co-stars took to Instagram to share previously unseen images of their experiences on and off the Sicilian hotel set.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Sifu to Get Xbox and Steam Release
Sloclap's indie hit Sifu is getting a release on Xbox and PC via Steam. Announced today, Dec. 20, unique beat 'em up Sifu is getting some brand new content in the form of an Arenas Mode. Additionally, the game will be heading to both Xbox and Steam for the first time. The game was originally released on Feb. 8, 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
