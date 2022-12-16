ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Coker wishes Dillon Danis good luck in boxing match vs. KSI: 'You're going to have your hands full'

By Farah Hannoun, Matt Erickson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jb4WW_0jkuP7Fj00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator president Scott Coker thinks boxing KSI will be no easy task for Dillon Danis.

Danis is slated to return to competition for the first time in 43 months when he faces YouTuber and part-time boxer KSI at MF & DAZN: X Series 004 on Jan. 14 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, which streams on DAZN pay-per-view.

Danis is known for his jiu-jitsu, which he has used to notch two wins by submission as a professional mixed martial artist. Despite his time away due to injury, Danis has kept busy with constant scuffles – including an altercation with KSI prior to a DAZN event in November. Danis and KSI were separated by security, but Danis ended up catching a right hand from MMA and boxing veteran Anthony Taylor outside.

“Dillon wants to go take this boxing fight and I said, ‘Good luck,'” Coker told MMA Junkie and other reporters after Bellator 289. “‘You’re going to have your hands full, young man.'”

Despite being under contract with Bellator, Danis was granted permission to compete.

“He’s still under contract, but we’ve been trying to get him to fight for a long time, and he saw an opportunity here with KSI, so I wish him luck,” Coker added. “It’s a good deal for him. I don’t want to hold him back and be that promoter, so we said, ‘Go ahead, you guys can work it out.’ And we’re going to see what happens in that fight.”

