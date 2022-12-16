ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tri-City Herald

Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn

In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Can Colts Defense Still Be Considered One of the NFL’s Best?

The Indianapolis Colts had yet another brutal loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. This time around, they went into the half with a massive, 33-point advantage, only to submit in the second half and lose, 39-36 in overtime, thus blowing the largest lead in NFL history. The former record-holder was the 1992 Buffalo Bills, who overcame a 32-point deficit, orchestrated by former Colts head coach Frank Reich. Irony, anyone?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Giants Rebound in MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll

The New York Giants, who were trending downward in the MMQB's weekly NFL power ranking poll a week ago,jumped up seven spots, from No. 18 to No 11 this week, thanks to their big win on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Notes MMQB's Conor Orr of the Giants' rise:
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Lions

RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, Henry Anderson. SAM: Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton. MIKE: Damien Wilson, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Chandler Wooten. WILL: Frankie Luvu. CB: C.J. Henderson, T.J. Carrie. CB: Jaycee...
Tri-City Herald

Final NFL Week 15 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season began with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West title by handling Seattle and ended with the upcoming Miami Dolphins opponent Green Bay Packers taking care of the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive heading to Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare. The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Eagles’ Goedert Activated From IR, Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to play in Saturday’s NFC East rivalry game against the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia activated Goedert from injured reserve and to the active roster on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play for the first time since Week 10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’

We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15

Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Tri-City Herald

Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?

Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer

The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again

PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA

