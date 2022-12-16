Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Vows Injury-Riddled Rams Will Continue To Compete: ‘That’s All I Know How To Do’
When it comes to competitive team sports, health is often the great equalizer. Even a roster stacked with top-flight talent can quickly plunge to below-average status when its star players are away from the field. Case in point: the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. To say that ill health was the...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn
In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
Tri-City Herald
Can Colts Defense Still Be Considered One of the NFL’s Best?
The Indianapolis Colts had yet another brutal loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. This time around, they went into the half with a massive, 33-point advantage, only to submit in the second half and lose, 39-36 in overtime, thus blowing the largest lead in NFL history. The former record-holder was the 1992 Buffalo Bills, who overcame a 32-point deficit, orchestrated by former Colts head coach Frank Reich. Irony, anyone?
Tri-City Herald
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
Tri-City Herald
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Rebound in MMQB’s NFL Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants, who were trending downward in the MMQB's weekly NFL power ranking poll a week ago,jumped up seven spots, from No. 18 to No 11 this week, thanks to their big win on Sunday night over the Washington Commanders. Notes MMQB's Conor Orr of the Giants' rise:
Tri-City Herald
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Lions
RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, Henry Anderson. SAM: Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton. MIKE: Damien Wilson, Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Chandler Wooten. WILL: Frankie Luvu. CB: C.J. Henderson, T.J. Carrie. CB: Jaycee...
Tri-City Herald
Final NFL Week 15 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season began with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West title by handling Seattle and ended with the upcoming Miami Dolphins opponent Green Bay Packers taking care of the Los Angeles Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive heading to Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Joshua Reed, Linebacker, Grambling State Tigers
Tri-City Herald
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles’ Goedert Activated From IR, Expected to Play vs. Cowboys
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to play in Saturday’s NFC East rivalry game against the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Philadelphia activated Goedert from injured reserve and to the active roster on Tuesday, paving the way for him to play for the first time since Week 10.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34: How Rayshawn Jenkins’ Historic Performance Shifted the Tide
The Jaguars' flame only shined brighter in a game where many expected a cooldown. The now 10-4 Dallas Cowboys are among the top teams in the NFL, but even they fell victim to the Jaguars' resilience in pivotal moments. From another stout performance, courtesy of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: James Letcher Jr., Wide Receiver, Washburn Ichabods
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
Tri-City Herald
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
Tri-City Herald
Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff race entering Christmas weekend: Down, but not out
For a team that has lost four of its last five games, its playoff picture could be a lot uglier than it is. The Seahawks are a half-game out of the NFC’s seventh and final postseason berth through Sunday’s games in week 15 of the regular season. Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
