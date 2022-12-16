ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle 3-Wick Candles Only $10!!

For a limited time only, Yankee Candle is offering their 3-Wick Candles for just $10! There are tons of different scents included and these make great last-minute gifts!. Shipping is free on orders over $50 and there’s a limit of 6 candles per order, so order 5 candles to score free shipping!
moneysavingmom.com

Bearpaw Women’s Suede Moccasin Slippers for just $29.99 shipped! (Reg. $75)

Wow! This is a great deal on Bearpaw Moccasin Slippers!. HSN has these Bearpaw Women’s Suede Moccasin Slippers on sale for $39.99 shipped today! Plus, new HSN customers can use code HELLO10 to get $10 off your first order — making them just $29.99 shipped!. This is a...
moneysavingmom.com

Travel Cosmetic Bags only $9.49!

Amazon has these Travel Cosmetic Bags for just $9.49 when you use the promo code 50QVPJ6M at checkout!. There are several CUTE designs to choose from and these are perfect for all your travels next year. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping...
moneysavingmom.com

AncestryDNA + Traits only $49 shipped!

This is a fantastic deal on this AncestryDNA + Traits!. Today only, Amazon has this AncestryDNA + Traits for just $49 shipped!. This has thousands of five star reviews and would make a great gift. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
In Style

Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time

In the blink of an eye, Thanksgiving is over, and the winter holidays are right around the corner. Whether you observe Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or follow traditions of your own, there’s no denying this season is one of the most joyous times of the year. To celebrate, Amazon just launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale, and it’s full of incredible gifts for less.
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.

