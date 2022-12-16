Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Why it wasn’t easy for Max Duggan to enter the NFL Draft
Duggan said he didn’t want to be a distraction for the Fiesta Bowl
Comments / 0