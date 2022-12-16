Read full article on original website
D’Iberville Elementary named a national Distinguished School
D’Iberville Elementary School in the Harrison County School District has been named the 2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools for Mississippi. A project of the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, the program recognizes up to 100 schools annually for exceptional student achievement in three...
December’s Class Act: Gulfport’s Dave Huffman
We’re switching gears for this month’s Class Act. After months of highlighting amazing and inspiring middle and elementary school teachers in South Mississippi, it’s time to go to high school, specifically Gulfport High. This time, we’re not taking you to any ordinary classroom, but a construction shop....
Pascagoula community mourns at the funeral of Coach Lee Tingle
It was a somber day in Jackson County as Coach Lee Tingle was laid to rest. Family and friends gathered for the funeral of longtime Coach Lee Tingle. On December 2nd, Tingle died from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. Lee was involved with Pascagoula youth sports...
Waveland mayor to have kidney transplant in January
Outgoing Waveland mayor Mike Smith received an early Christmas present today. His doctors have scheduled him for a kidney transplant on January 9, 2023. Smith, who served two terms as Waveland mayor, announced he would not seek a third term for health reasons. Jay Trapani was elected and will be sworn in next month.
American Red Cross asking for blood donations to get through the rest of the year
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Coast during the holiday season to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood through the end of the year. As a thank-you, all who come to give through January 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving represent Coast in U.S. Army Bowl
On Saturday, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl took place in Frisco, Texas and the two star players from this year’s 5A South State Championship game, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell and Gautier’s Kaden Irving, were on the same team this time. They were the only two All-Americans from the...
Bay St. Louis officers’ caskets wrapped in memories
A Coast man created a casket to honor his sister earlier this year and it led him to wrapping more than 60 caskets. His two most recent designs are the caskets of the two fallen officers in Bay St. Louis. Casey Lawhon recently celebrated four years in business with KC...
Salvation Army helping those in need through Angel Tree program
This morning, families arrived at the Salvation Army Bridge Center in Biloxi to receive their Angel Tree gifts. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. Families must apply for the help and their wish lists are...
Funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers tomorrow
Law enforcement agencies across South Mississippi are preparing for tomorrow’s funeral services for two of their fallen brothers. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be remembered during a joint funeral service tomorrow at the Bay St. Louis Community Hall on Blaize Avenue. Both officers were killed in...
‘Finding Christmas’ featuring News 25’s Meggan Gray at the Beau Rivage
Still not in the Christmas spirit? Well, in Biloxi at the Beau Rivage, there’s a Broadway style musical called ‘Finding Christmas’ that’s sure to bring some holiday cheer. The hour long performance led by two children and Jack Frost helps the audience find what Christmas means...
Mississippi Antique Galleria is now open in Gulfport
It’s been a long three years in the making, but the Mississippi Antique Galleria is officially open for business in Gulfport. Known also as ‘The Mag,’ it’s now Mississippi’s largest antique mall where more than 80 vendors are selling a variety of not just antique items, but clothes and modern items.
14-year-old girl starts her own business in Biloxi
What started off as a hobby is now a running business for 14-year-old Zoe Bailey. Bailey and her sister came up with the idea of making their own slime, but as Bailey’s sister got older, she lost interest, giving Bailey full control of rebranding and processing the slime. Bailey...
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
