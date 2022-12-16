ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 legislative predictions for crypto in 2023

If you saw the returns in my crypto portfolio this year, you would take a pass on my predictions for the direction of the cryptocurrency market. So, I will stick to what I know and share some regulatory predictions for the crypto industry. Few legislative changes. A few minor victories...
Bank of Canada emphasizes need for stablecoin regulation as legislation is tabled

Staffers at the Bank of Canada have released an analytic note on fiat-referenced crypto assets, otherwise known as stablecoins. In addition to a review of mechanisms for creating and distributing stablecoins and a list of the potential risks and benefits they involve, the Dec. 19 note expressed the authors’ support for further regulation of the crypto asset.
'Wave lower' for all markets? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week before Christmas with a whimper as a tight trading range gives BTC bulls little cheer. A weekly close just above $16,700 means BTC/USD remains without major volatility amid a lack of overall market direction. Having seen erratic trading behavior around the latest United States macroeconomic...
Sango Coin listing postponed by Central African Republic

The Central African Republic has announced it will delay the listing of cryptocurrency, Sango Coin, on crypto exchanges due to current market conditions and marketing reasons. The update was revealed in Sango’s Telegram group. Sango Coin was launched in July with the aim of raising nearly $1 billion over...
What is crypto market capitulation and its significance

Capitulation literally means concede. In the financial sphere, this term reflects a period of aggressive selling when the last of the bulls concede defeat to become bears themselves. What is crypto market capitulation?. Suppose a cryptocurrency drops 30% overnight. An investor is left with two options: they can continue to...
Crypto investment firm CoinShares debuts trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Major cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has debuted trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, the primary securities exchange of the Nordic countries. CoinShares officially announced on Dec. 19, the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market, with CoinShares’ stock starting trading on the exchange under the ticker CS. The...
Eva Kaili arrest a ‘setback’ for EU crypto regulations, economist says

The arrest of European Parliamentarian and cryptocurrency proponent Eva Kaili has been labeled as a blow to the ecosystem by prominent blockchain industry participants. Kaili, one of 14 European Parliament vice presidents, was arrested and charged on Dec. 10 by Belgian prosecutors who are investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization involving Qatar and senior policy-makers in Europe.
Binance joins lobbying group as criticism of the exchange ramps up

Binance has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a United States crypto industry lobbying group, according to a Dec. 20 press release from the exchange. The move comes after Binance has been criticized for allegedly being unregulated. Binance’s vice president of public affairs Joanne Kubba expressed hope that the partnership...
Busan city drops global crypto exchanges from its digital exchange plans

Busan, the blockchain city of South Korea, has moved a step closer to forming a local crypto exchange, but it has dropped most of the global centralized exchange partners. The drastic decision comes in the wake of the recent colossal failure of centralized exchanges. The city announced the steering committee...
Vitalik Buterin reveals 3 ‘huge’ opportunities for crypto in 2023

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared three “huge” opportunities yet to be realized in crypto: mass wallet adoption, inflation-resistant stablecoins and Ethereum-powered website logins. During an interview with Bankless co-owner David Hoffman, Buterin shared his outlook for the crypto industry in 2023, responding to Hoffman’s raised concern that...
$16K retest the most likely path for Bitcoin, according to 2 derivative metrics

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $16,800 on Dec. 16, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. More importantly, the movement was a complete turnaround from the momentary excitement that had led to it $18,370 peak on Dec. 14. Curiously, Bitcoin dropped 3.8% in seven days, compared to the S&P...
Waves founder announces new stablecoin as USDN depegs

Sasha Ivanov, founder and CEO of the Waves blockchain platform, is planning to launch a new stablecoin amid the ongoing crisis of the Waves-backed stablecoin, Neutrino USD (USDN). Ivanov took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to announce the USDN situation resolution plan alongside a new stablecoin project. “I will launch...
Nigeria set to pass bill recognizing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

The Nigerian government will reportedly soon pass a law that will recognize the usage of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a means to keep up to date with “global practices.”. The news was reported by Nigerian-based masthead Punch Newspapers on Dec. 18 following an interview with House of...
Cointelegraph’s crypto intelligence platform is turning 2

Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a data platform designed to level the playing field for cryptocurrency market participants, has been available to the public for nearly two years now. The platform, which took a year to develop, is the result of an exhaustive analysis of crypto markets and the key drivers of...
Bitcoin ditches $16K dip as ‘Leeroy Jenkins’ Bank of Japan flattens dollar

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from an overnight dip on Dec. 20 as Japan’s central bank sparked chaos on global financial markets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD returning to near $17,000 after falling over 3% through the course of Dec. 19. The largest cryptocurrency benefitted from the...
Visa dreams up plans to let you auto-pay bills from your crypto wallet

Crypto-users may one day be able to automatically pay their electricity and telephone bills through their self-custodial crypto wallets, according to payments giant Visa. In a Dec. 20 blog post, Visa’s crypto thought leadership team proposed a solution that would allow providers to automaticall “pull” funds from users’ Ethereum-powered crypto wallets, without requiring the user to manually sign off on every transaction.
Binance increases stake in Tokocrypto after initial investment in 2020

Binance has increased its shareholding in Indonesian crypto asset trader Tokocrypto, according to local reports on Dec. 19. The cash injection was confirmed in a tweet by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who characterized the deal as having “just injected more cash and increased our shareholding a bit.” Changes are expected at the exchange.

