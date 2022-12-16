Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
UFC Fight Night 216 video: Amir Albazi uppercuts Alessandro Costa for TKO finish
Amir Albazi keeps rolling. In a flyweight main card bout at UFC Fight Night 216, Albazi (16-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) finished newcomer Alessandro Costa (12-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at the 2:13 mark of Round 3. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A wicked right uppercut...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith flying to UFC 283 in Brazil, will serve as backup for Teixeira-Hill title fight
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 earlier this month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier explains ‘gorilla hat’ after big UFC Vegas 66 win: ‘I educate people on primate biology’
Jared Cannonier’s gorilla hat (it’s not a monkey .... better get that right) took center stage last night at UFC Vegas 66’s post-fight press conference. Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland via split decision in the main event, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory over “Tarzan” put Cannonier back into the win column after suffering a disappointing loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 for the Middleweight championship.
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
MIAMI (AP) — Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face. Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz fires back at Conor McGregor over Power Slap diss: ‘I already beat you at that game’
It was another busy day of tweeting for Conor McGregor on Sunday December 18th as the Irish sports star spent his time at the Black Forge Inn celebrating the World Cup final between Argentina and France. But before he populated his feed with photos of revelers from the pub and random pony talk, he started out the early morning with some chatter about Dana White’s Power Slap League and Nate Diaz.
Report: Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter
Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire, 40, was booked early Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to court records.
MMAmania.com
Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s middleweight aspirations: ‘We want to see you win a fight at your weight class’
Chael Sonnen isn’t a legend of the sport because of his records or accomplishments inside the cage, but because he was one of the first fighters to fundamentally understand what makes fans care about fighting, and how to promote a cage match properly. As such, he’s probably the perfect person to break down Conor McGregor’s latest statement about eventually competing at middleweight.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
MMAmania.com
End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update
First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Sean Strickland after losing second straight at UFC Vegas 66?
UFC Vegas 66 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, tying a bow around another highly-successful year for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its athletes. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Alessandro Costa, who had a rude welcome...
MMAmania.com
‘Big fridge’ Conor McGregor will ‘give middleweight a go at some point 100%’
Does Conor McGregor have middleweight aspirations? According to “The Notorious” himself, he will ‘100%’ be testing himself against 185 pound opponents at some point in his career. McGregor, who started his fight career out as a 145 pound featherweight, moved up to lightweight in 2016 and...
MMAmania.com
Just now?!?!? Paul Felder drops hilarious one liner during UFC Vegas 66 post-fight interview
You’ve got to love former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current on-air ESPN+ broadcast talent, Paul Felder. Last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) was an easy one at the office for Alex Caceres, who knocked out Julian Erosa in the first round at UFC Vegas 66, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Bruce Leeroy” also earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for this highlight-reel stoppage.
MMAmania.com
Power Slap fighting set for Jan. 11 debut following AEW ‘Dynamite’ on TBS
Power Slap: “Road to the Title” will debut on Weds., Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS directly following the AEW: “Dynamite” pro wrestling program. The eight-episode season will follow the journey of select slap fighting contestants on the road to a world title. Check...
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com
Jackson: ‘Steroided up’ Jake Shields banned from UFC PI, facing charges for ‘assault’
Former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields has beef with current 170-pound bruiser Mike Jackson as a result of a social media spat, and not unlike the war games between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Shields decided the best way to settle his score was by roughing up “The Truth” inside the UFC Performance Center last week in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 poster drops for ‘Imavov vs. Gastelum’ on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will take an uncharacteristically long break for the winter holidays but when it returns, the promotion will kick off its 2023 fight campaign on Jan. 14 from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 185-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley turned down invite to Chechnya from Ramzan Kadyrov: ‘The guy is a murderer, basically’
I doubt many MMA fans were expecting Sean O’Malley to be a shining example of moral virtue, but he seems to be one of the few guys on the UFC roster willing to shut down an invite from Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov has been sanctioned multiple times by...
Comments / 0