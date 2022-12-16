ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216

Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
MMAmania.com

Anthony Smith flying to UFC 283 in Brazil, will serve as backup for Teixeira-Hill title fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 earlier this month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run

Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
MMAmania.com

Jared Cannonier explains ‘gorilla hat’ after big UFC Vegas 66 win: ‘I educate people on primate biology’

Jared Cannonier’s gorilla hat (it’s not a monkey .... better get that right) took center stage last night at UFC Vegas 66’s post-fight press conference. Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland via split decision in the main event, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The victory over “Tarzan” put Cannonier back into the win column after suffering a disappointing loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 for the Middleweight championship.
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz fires back at Conor McGregor over Power Slap diss: ‘I already beat you at that game’

It was another busy day of tweeting for Conor McGregor on Sunday December 18th as the Irish sports star spent his time at the Black Forge Inn celebrating the World Cup final between Argentina and France. But before he populated his feed with photos of revelers from the pub and random pony talk, he started out the early morning with some chatter about Dana White’s Power Slap League and Nate Diaz.
MMAmania.com

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s middleweight aspirations: ‘We want to see you win a fight at your weight class’

Chael Sonnen isn’t a legend of the sport because of his records or accomplishments inside the cage, but because he was one of the first fighters to fundamentally understand what makes fans care about fighting, and how to promote a cage match properly. As such, he’s probably the perfect person to break down Conor McGregor’s latest statement about eventually competing at middleweight.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
MMAmania.com

End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update

First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.
MMAmania.com

Just now?!?!? Paul Felder drops hilarious one liner during UFC Vegas 66 post-fight interview

You’ve got to love former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter and current on-air ESPN+ broadcast talent, Paul Felder. Last night (Sat., Dec. 17, 2022) was an easy one at the office for Alex Caceres, who knocked out Julian Erosa in the first round at UFC Vegas 66, which took place inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Bruce Leeroy” also earned a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for this highlight-reel stoppage.
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’

Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 67 poster drops for ‘Imavov vs. Gastelum’ on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will take an uncharacteristically long break for the winter holidays but when it returns, the promotion will kick off its 2023 fight campaign on Jan. 14 from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 185-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.
