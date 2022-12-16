ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, SD

KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Four things you need to know before burning your slash piles this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With snow on the ground and cold temperatures in the air, it is making for a good-enough setting to remove slash piles from land. However, Battalion Chief Calen Maningas with the Rapid City Fire Department has some important advice for residents before they set their piles on fire.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jimmy Weatherford, a 63-year-old man serving life for a Rapid City murder, has died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Weatherford reportedly died Sunday, Dec. 18. The Department of Corrections did not release how Weatherford died. Weather was serving two life sentences...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth.  The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, portions of I-90 will be closed Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line has been reopened. Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek

Critics of a city’s decision to release treated wastewater into a scenic and historic Black Hills creek say it could pollute the water and is being done without sufficient input from affected residents. The city of Custer is upgrading its wastewater treatment system because of projected population growth and maintenance problems with the current system. […] The post Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Brutally cold temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 24-year-old Perry Joseph Fogg has been sentenced to 8 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after a conviction for voluntary manslaughter. According to the release announcing the sentence, in July 2021...
RAPID CITY, SD

