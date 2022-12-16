Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police troopers stepping up patrols during the holiday
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department...
wbiw.com
DNR K-9 program celebrates its 25-year anniversary
INDIANA – The Indiana Conservations Officers’ K-9 program celebrates a 25-year anniversary. The program started in 1997 with a pilot program consisting of two teams, Officer Jeff Milner and K-9 Journey and Officer Scotty Wilson and K-9 Judge. Because of its effectiveness, the program grew to a team of 13 K-9 units throughout the state. At least one K-9 unit serves in each of the 10 Indiana DNR Law Enforcement districts.
wbiw.com
Indiana Uplands announces READI commitments totaling more than $24.6 million
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) has announced more than $24.6 million in committed investments from the $30 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds awarded to the Indiana Uplands by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to enhance the vitality of this 11-county region.
wbiw.com
Dept. of Health awards IU Health Bloomington and Goodwill funds to expand the Nurse-Family Partnership Program
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $10 million to four community organizations to expand Nurse-Family Partnership programming across the state, helping to provide care and support for pregnant individuals and first-time mothers to promote healthy pregnancies and give children a successful start in life. The...
wbiw.com
Register for the 2023 Indiana Sustainability and Resilience Conference
INDIANAPOLIS – Join 300+ Indiana sustainability professionals, scholars, and climate advocates on Friday, Feb. 17 at the IUPUI Campus Center for a day of knowledge-sharing and networking to advance climate resilience in the Hoosier State. Hosted by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, IUPUI Sustainability, and presenting supporter the Indianapolis...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair unveils 2023 theme: Basketball Celebrating the State that Grew the Game, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair announced Monday the 2023 theme of basketball, and title partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. The 2023 theme was announced on the basketball court at Governor Holcomb’s residence along with representatives for the Indiana State Fair, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and more.
wbiw.com
Indiana Wesleyan University acquires Eleven Fifty Academy to Expand Tech education capabilities
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) has received board of trustee approval to acquire the key assets of the Eleven Fifty Academy in a deal that will allow the program to continue providing Hoosiers a quick, proven way to ramp up their technical skills for future careers in the tech sector.
wbiw.com
ISP Jasper Post shares winter driving tips as storm approaches
INDIANA – With colder temperatures in the forecast, it won’t be long until winter driving conditions become the norm for many across the state, even here in the Jasper District. Below are a few tips, along with information gathered from our friends at the National Highway Traffic Administration...
wbiw.com
Snow shoveling can be hazardous to your heart
INDIANA — With a blast of snow and arctic air forecast for much of Indiana later this week, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, urges caution when picking up that shovel or even starting the snowblower. Research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
