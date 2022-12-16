ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week

OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising

December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kmaland.com

Winter storm watch now in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening

(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has updated the time frame for a winter storm watch. The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The watch includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials warn of wind chills as low as -50 for the Tri-Cities

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Extreme cold weather and dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -35 to -50 are forecast for Wednesday night to Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel conditions and dangerous wind chills may develop starting Wednesday night. In addition to the extreme cold, accumulating...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1011now.com

Dangerous winter weather expected this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared

(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff

(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard

Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
