KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation planning for winter storm this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Beware of developing weather conditions: that's the warning from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Monday, ahead of a brewing winter storm. An NDOT spokesperson says its drivers expect high winds to kick up snow, limiting visibility later this week. As for pavement and precipitation, a spokesperson says they're concerned about what will fall Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions may not be totally cleared until Friday or Saturday.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Traffic Death Numbers Rising
December 19, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The 19 fatalities occurred in 19 fatal crashes. Eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not...
knopnews2.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
iheart.com
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
klkntv.com
Homicide is now a leading cause of death in kids, but Nebraska faces a bigger threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Homicide has become a leading cause of death in kids, according to a new study. And worse yet, rates are still going up. The newly published data in JAMA Pediatrics found more than 38,000 children were homicide victims nationwide between 1999 and 2020. There was...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch now in effect Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has updated the time frame for a winter storm watch. The weather service office in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The watch includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials warn of wind chills as low as -50 for the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Extreme cold weather and dangerously cold wind chills ranging from -35 to -50 are forecast for Wednesday night to Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel conditions and dangerous wind chills may develop starting Wednesday night. In addition to the extreme cold, accumulating...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
1011now.com
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to unpack from the forecast as we head into the week of Christmas as we’re tracking a couple chances for snow this week as well as some brutally cold conditions that are forecast to impact the area through the middle and end of this week before temperatures will mercifully begin to moderate as we head into the Christmas weekend.
North Platte Telegraph
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
fox42kptm.com
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
iheart.com
North Dakota Truck Driver Arrested After I-80 Standoff
(Grand Island, NE) -- A semi driver was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a standoff and hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Troopers tried to pull the driver over in response to a report of a semi driving erratically at just after 5 PM. The driver refused to pull over and rammed the patrol vehicle, disabling it and injuring the trooper. Stop sticks were eventually used in the area of Grand Island, according to authorities. They say the truck continued westbound and tried to hit more patrol vehicles, despite losing multiple tires. After stopping the semi, the driver refused to exit or respond to commands from troopers. After an hour, a K-9 was sent into the semi to flush the driver out, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Charges are pending for the driver, 56-year-old Kasey Martinson from North Dakota.
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
