RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO