Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wreaths Across America celebrates service in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold Saturday, Dec. 17, morning did not deter community members from celebrating the fourth annual Wreaths Across America at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Wreaths Across America honored...
2news.com
New Traditions And Holiday Shopping In Reno
Christmas is just a week away and locals are scrambling with last minute shopping. A lot of families we spoke to say they are planning for a smaller holiday celebration altogether.
In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves
On one of the coldest days of the year, hundreds of people gathered at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to place thousands of wreaths in honor of Nevada’s fallen veterans. The post In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Holiday travel experts: Pair of Tahoe ski resorts on top 10 list for most family-friendly
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly Mountain Resort and Diamond Peak Ski Resort made the top 10 list of most festive, family-friendly ski areas in the country, according to travel experts. According to the National Ski Areas Association, the 2021-2022 ski season was a record-breaker in terms of skier...
KCRA.com
‘It’s magnificent’: Palisades Tahoe connects 6,000 skiable acres with historic, $65M gondola
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — More than 70 years in the making, Palisades Tahoe opened its $65 million "Base to Base" gondola lift Saturday morning. After two years of construction, the resort boasts the project not only unites two mountains for the first time, but makes Palisades Tahoe the largest ski resort in California, and the third largest in the nation.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Finalists announced for 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber has announced the finalists for the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards that celebrate exemplary businesses and people who positively impacted the South Tahoe community this year. The finalists will be honored at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hard Rock Hotel...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Baker appointed assistant city manager for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the assistant city manager, effective Jan. 3. Baker will assume full oversight of the communications division, parks and recreation department and human resources. She originally joined the City as the assistant to the city manager and public information officer in June 2021. She will continue to serve as the PIO.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic
A spell of inspiration six years ago turned into reality when Melinda Brown followed her passion for sustainability and opened Replenish, her own “refillery” shop in Reno, in 2021. The post Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Whitney Peak Hotel Embarks on Major Refresh
The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno is launching a major refresh that officials say will update all 310 guest rooms and enhance the overall guest experience. “Our goal is to upgrade the property to a more elevated and sophisticated, yet still accessible, design that reflects the evolution of the Whitney Peak brand and clientele over the years,” said Niki Gross, Managing Director of the hotel.
Nevada Appeal
‘Unsilent Night’ set for Sunday in Carson City
The Brewery Arts Center and Michael Tedesco will host a city-wide unique take on the classical caroling holiday tradition called Unsilent Night — an international event created by Phil Kline. It’s been described as “A luminous soundscape played by the audience on boomboxes carried through city streets.”
rosevilletoday.com
Reno getting groovy at THE ROW on New Year’s Eve
New Year’s Eve celebrations include fireworks & variety of 1970’s themed parties. Reno, Nev.- Bring on the bubbly and join THE ROW on Dec. 31 for a groovy disco-themed New Year’s Eve! Boogie into 2023 at one of the most anticipated holiday events Reno has to offer, featuring more than six 70s themed parties, non-stop live entertainment and a spectacular firework show. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1970’s outfits to ring in the new year.
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
KOLO TV Reno
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395. A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
