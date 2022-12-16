Weekend Pinellas County DUI Wolf Pack Dedicated In Memory Of Deputy Michael Magli

This DUI Wolf Pack is dedicated to the memory of Deputy Michael Magli Source: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies, in conjunction with several partner agencies, will join together this weekend to conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation in Pinellas County.

The participating agencies include:

Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Treasure Island Police Department, Indian Shores Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, and the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

They will maintain a proactive profile over the weekend on the highly traveled roadways of Pinellas County.

The operation will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and will continue until 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.

The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.

This DUI Wolf Pack is dedicated to the memory of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver on February 17, 2021. Deputy Magli began his career with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and was assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau.

