ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting
An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Graymont community
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Graymont community of Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Officers responded to the 400 block of 4th Street after receiving a call just before 10 a.m. of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, two injured in Birmingham shooting Monday night
One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, 21-year-old DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels, of Birmingham, died at the hospital. Two other people were treated and released from the hospital. Officers were called to Park Place...
ABC 33/40 News
24-year-old man charged in Thanksgiving shooting death of friend
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the Thanksgiving shooting death of 23-year-old Theodore Hill. Marvin Arnold is charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held on a $75,000 bond. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired from car...
ABC 33/40 News
Mom shares moment of Hoover police officer assisting daughter on escalator
When Tara Brown shared the photo of a Hoover Police Officer assisting her 11-year-old daughter down the escalator at Riverchase Galleria, she did not expect it to get so much reaction online. She wanted to share it to show small acts of kindness go a long way. "If we celebrated...
ABC 33/40 News
Fire damages several apartments in Northport
A fire damaged several units at Saddlewood Apartments in Northport early Monday morning. Northport Fire and Rescue was called to the 2400 block of Deerfield Drive at approximately 4:00 A.M.. When they arrived, firefighters found two second-floor apartments burning. The fire was brought under control quickly, and there were no...
ABC 33/40 News
Emergency Missing Child Alert: 6-year-old girl from Springville
The Springville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing six-year-old girl. According to a release, Joslyn Marie Campbell was last seen on December 18, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M. in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in the Springville area. She is 3' 7" tall and weighs 45...
ABC 33/40 News
Traffic Alert: Hoover transitions some intersections to lagging left turns
You may have noticed a difference in traffic flow while driving on Highway 31 through Hoover. Over the last six months the city has gradually changed some of its' intersections to a lagging left turn, meaning the left turn goes after the thru traffic. "We did it for a few...
Alabama doctor allegedly lifted patient’s drape, inappropriately touched hospital employee
An Alabaster doctor’s medical license has been suspended for “unprofessional conduct” after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriately touched a hospital employee on one occasion and inappropriately lifted the drape of a patient on another.
ABC 33/40 News
Lawmakers respond to BSC $30 million bailout request
Birmingham-Southern College, a private institution, is asking for a financial bailout from the state. Without it, the school's president said BSC will not have the funds to operate after May 2023. BSC President Daniel Coleman met with members of the Jefferson County legislative delegation Monday morning on campus to discuss...
ABC 33/40 News
Volunteers lay wreaths at Alabama National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America
Across the nation today volunteers laid millions of wreaths to honor our country's veterans. Here at home, thousands were laid at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. For many it was an emotional time to honor America's fallen heroes. " I love to...
