fox4news.com
Aaron Dean trial: Former Fort Worth police officer sentenced to 11+ years in prison
FORT WORTH, Texas - Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days behind bars for the manslaughter of Atatiana Jefferson. A Tarrant County jury reached the unanimous decision on the sentence after a day and a half of deliberations. The 10...
fox4news.com
Atatiana Jefferson's sister, Ashley Carr, addresses Aaron Dean directly after sentencing
Ashley Carr, the mother of Zion Carr, calls Dean's time as a police officer a "permanent stain on the city of Fort Worth." The former Fort Worth police officer was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days for the 2019 manslaughter of Atatiana Jefferson.
fox4news.com
Jury to start deliberating Aaron Dean's sentence
A former Fort Worth police officer could learn his punishment today. Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter last week for the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.
keranews.org
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Jury deliberations over former Fort Worth officer's sentence to continue Tuesday
The jury began deliberating Aaron Dean punishment just after 10 a.m. following closing arguments from the prosecution and defense on Monday morning. In the evening, the jurors requested to stop discussions and go into sequester.
fox4news.com
'The only appropriate verdict is the maximum sentence': Prosecution gives closing argument in Aaron Dean punishment phase
The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was found guilty of manslaughter for the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson last week, continued on Monday. Prosecutor Ashlea Deener called for the jury to give Dean the maximum sentence.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into ankle monitors after Dallas Methodist shooting
DALLAS - Texas governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to take a closer look at killings committed by parolees on ankle monitors in Dallas. Abbott directed the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to investigate any "lapses" in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez, who shot and killed social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Annette Flowers while he was wearing an ankle monitor during a shooting at Dallas Methodist hospital that killed two healthcare workers this on Oct. 22.
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
keranews.org
Her son died in custody of Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. She still doesn’t know what happened.
She wants answers. For now, she only has questions. Medical records say Shamond came to Parkland Hospital unresponsive. That was about thirteen hours after Dallas Police took him to the jail. He died six days after arriving at the hospital. Sophia wants to know what happened between his arrest and...
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
Man found murdered in North Dallas
Dallas police are looking for the killer who left a man to die in Dallas over the weekend. There was no sign of the gunman when police arrived.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
Fort Worth Weekly
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
Houston Chronicle
Neo-Nazis, leftist gun groups face off during protest at Grand Prairie drag show
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A protest at an all-ages drag show devolved into a face-off between neo-Nazis and leftist gun groups on Saturday — the latest and most intense confrontation over the performances which have become a flashpoint in the culture war on LGBTQ rights. The rally at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Arrested, Accused of Carving Nazi Symbols Into Beverly Hills Menorah
A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police say. Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of...
