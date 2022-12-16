ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties

If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into ankle monitors after Dallas Methodist shooting

DALLAS - Texas governor Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to take a closer look at killings committed by parolees on ankle monitors in Dallas. Abbott directed the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to investigate any "lapses" in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez, who shot and killed social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa and nurse Katie Annette Flowers while he was wearing an ankle monitor during a shooting at Dallas Methodist hospital that killed two healthcare workers this on Oct. 22.
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
