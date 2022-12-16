Read full article on original website
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning. Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Arctic blast, then potential blizzard headed toward Wausau this week
A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who caused a wrong-way head-on crash on I-94 in Monroe County in 2021 is sentenced to prison Friday. 42-year-old Carrie Herbst of Waunakee was sentenced to eight years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, and 15 years of probation in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Family fun at Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are approaching fast, and there are trees yet to be cut down. Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm is hoping people ditch those fake Christmas trees and buy a real tree instead. They say it can be easy to just go and buy a...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Release 2023 Schedule
Baseball will be back at Witter Field on Monday, May 29. Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – Returning for the 13th season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will play 72 games during the 2023 Northwoods League season that will begin on Monday, May 29. The Rafters will remain in the Great Lakes West Division and face the Wausau Woodchucks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Rafters will also play a home-and-home series with Great Lakes East members: Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
Marshfield Girls Blitz St. Croix Central
The Marshfield Tigers continued their winning ways, defeating St. Croix Central 61-41 in nonconference girls basketball. Danielle Minsaas had 26 points and 6 steals to lead the Tigers. Ayana Bousum added 16 point for Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: Foemmel 2, Kolbeck 8, Minsaas 26, Grancorvitz 7, Bousum 16, Wucherpfennig 2. ***********************************************************************
SPASH Boys Wrestling Takes 8th at Fond du Lac Invite
Fond du Lac Invite- Varsity 2022 Results for StevensPoint. Warren Soik (13-0) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. Logan Seavers (6-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. 145. Jake Hall (12-1) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. 152. T.J. Schierl (12-1) placed 3rd and scored 26.0...
Marshfield Gymnasts take Second at Tomah Invite
The Marshfield Tigers finished second at the Tomah Gymnastics Invite on Saturday.
Caroling brings Rudolph family together
RUDOLPH – A Christmas tradition continued in Rudolph this year. Members of the Donnie and Irene Smits family and their children gathered on Dec. 17 for their 30th annual night of caroling and remembrance. What began with a dozen or so carolers in 1992 has turned into a mobile...
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 to December 17
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. Phillips Girls Basketball – Phillips has won four games in a row, none bigger than Friday’s 75-66 win at Athens. The win moved the Loggers into a first place tie with Athens in the Marawood North at 5-1.
Jossie Leads SPASH in Win over Wausau West
SPASH 3 pointers- Beadles 1, Moe 2, Ryan 1, Weiler 1, Jossie 3. Next Game: Tuesday, December 20th vs DC Everest at DC Everest. SPASH is 5-3 on the season and is 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
Aquinas Edges Black River Falls in Overtime
Black River Falls fell to Aquinas in Boys Hockey in overtime, 2-1. Calvin Lakowskee scored a third period goal for BRF before Aquinas tied the game and then won in overtime. BRF vs Aquinas 12-19-22 19-Dec-2022 22-28-23(1)
Mosinee Outlasts Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball
Mosinee defeated Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball, 59-50. Taelyn Jirschele led Mosinee with 25 points. Mosinee scoring: Selle 14, Kramer 2, Wayerski 5, Fitzgerald 5, Carrattini 6, Jirschele 25, Munoz 2. Rhinelander scoring: VanZile 3, Jamison 8, Treder 9, Lamers 22, Riopel 2, Winter 6.
Pacelli Boys Get Win over Pittsville
Pacelli defeated Pittsville in CWC Boys Basketball play, 57-40. Cam Schurk had 14 points and Jaydon Awe added 13 for Pacelli. Sam Bowden had 13 points and 8 rebounds to lead Pittsville. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 4, Mayer 11, Haemmerle 2, Schurk 14, Martin 3, Awe 13, Flaker
Auburndale Boys Drop Newman Catholic
Auburndale downed Newman in a battle of top teams in the Marawood Conference boys basketball race, 57-49. Alex Willfahrt led Auburndale 17 points. Caden Weinfurter had 6 rebounds for the Eagles. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Scholl 3, Weber 3, Willfahrt 17, Weinfurter 13, Yeske 8. Newman scoring: Bates 4,
