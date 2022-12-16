Woman, 1-year-old boy hurt in Bronx fire: officials

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman and a 1-year-old boy were injured in a two-alarm Morrisania house fire early Friday, according to authorities.

The woman, 24, and the child suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze, which broke out in a home on Tinton Avenue near East 169th Street around 6:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. An FDNY spokesperson previously said that three people were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the blaze, but did not provide any further information about them or their conditions.

The woman and boy were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately specified by authorities, but officials said they were expected to survive.

