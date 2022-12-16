ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman, 1-year-old boy hurt in Bronx fire: officials

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VA4c_0jkuMUXy00

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman and a 1-year-old boy were injured in a two-alarm Morrisania house fire early Friday, according to authorities.

The woman, 24, and the child suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze, which broke out in a home on Tinton Avenue near East 169th Street around 6:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. An FDNY spokesperson previously said that three people were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the blaze, but did not provide any further information about them or their conditions.

The woman and boy were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately specified by authorities, but officials said they were expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, woman hit and killed by L train in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said. The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

75-year-old assaulted trying to stop shoplifter in Brooklyn: NYPD

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A shoplifter assaulted a 75-year-old employee in Brooklyn on Friday, sending him to the hospital, according to NYPD. The employee saw the woman hide an item in her coat around 8 p.m. and went to confront her outside the store on Fulton Street to try and get the item back. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker stabbed in the stomach: NYPD

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) —  A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn bishop pleads not guilty after for allegedly defrauding parishioner

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars pleaded not guilty Monday after his arrest on charges he plundered a parishioner’s retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy