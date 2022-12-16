Read full article on original website
Related
OT Izavion Miller has flipped to Auburn
The former Ole Miss commit joins OL Coach Jake Thornton on the Plains.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
FOX Sports
UConn coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight game
The No. 9 UConn women’s basketball team spent Sunday’s game against Florida State without its leader, and the Huskies will do the same on Wednesday against Seton Hall. Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma began feeling ill on Sunday morning at the Huskies’ shootaround, and out of an abundance of caution, the program announced shortly before tip-off that he would not be with the team for its matchup with the Seminoles at Mohegan Sun Arena.
FOX Sports
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
FOX Sports
College football national signing day: Key movers, potential surprises
It's time once again to fire up those dusty fax machines, brush up on geography and refresh those rankings pages every 20 minutes. Yes, the early signing period in college football starts Wednesday and with it comes a chance to infuse rosters across the country with the very lifeblood that every one of them needs to be successful. If not, you can trace a few failures on Wednesday's opening salvo to a couple of coaching changes down the road.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility. Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.
FOX Sports
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl. In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
FOX Sports
Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face the San Jose State Spartans in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Dec. 20. The Eagles have had a strong 8-4 season, highlighted by an upset of Arizona State in Week 3. The last time the Eagles played the Spartans was in the 1987 California Bowl, where the Eagles notched their first and only bowl win. With another victory in this year's bowl game, the Eagles would forge their most successful season since 1987.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
FOX Sports
Pats loss to Raiders may be worst of Belichick's career | THE CARTON SHOW
In a stunning turn of events, a New England Patriots’ trick play turns into a win for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the last 3 seconds of the game, the Raiders pull off an interception and keep their playoff hopes alive. Watch as Craig Carton celebrates this failure for New England, and decides whether this is the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career.
FOX Sports
McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game
Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: New York basketball is kicking, Wizards are not
The holidays are here! It’s gifts time, but also time for the national focus to begin shifting its glare to the NBA. With that in mind, let’s do our weekly Stock Watch, where we check in on who across the NBA is rising and who’s falling. Rising:...
FOX Sports
2023 Heisman Trophy early odds: Caleb Williams, Arch Manning highlight list
USC quarterback Caleb Williams may have just finished celebrating his 2022 Heisman Trophy win, but he could have a chance to reach even more rarified air in 2023. Williams, who still must play another college football season before turning pro, is the early favorite to win the award at FOX Bet.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
FOX Sports
Uconn's Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies to a dominant 68-46 victory over Butler
Uconn Huskies' forward Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies to a dominant 68-46 victory over the Butler Bulldogs. Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
FOX Sports
UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Boston University
Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2) BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Boston University. The River Hawks have gone 6-0 at home. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Quinton...
FOX Sports
Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'
Game complete, Ryan Turell gathered his stuff, changed into a clean pair of sweats and began saying goodbye to his teammates. "You’re not coming back with us?" a few asked as they saw him preparing to leave. Turell explained that he couldn't, that it was a Friday night and...
FOX Sports
No. 11 Baylor Bears and the Washington State Cougars play in Dallas, Texas
Washington State Cougars (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Baylor Bears (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -9.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and the No. 11 Baylor Bears meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bears are 7-2 in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee faces Cleveland after Antetokounmpo's 42-point performance
Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks' 128-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Cavaliers are 4-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks eighth...
Comments / 0