Aquinas Edges Black River Falls in Overtime
Black River Falls fell to Aquinas in Boys Hockey in overtime, 2-1. Calvin Lakowskee scored a third period goal for BRF before Aquinas tied the game and then won in overtime.
Phillips Girls Outlast Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketbal, 75-66. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 25 points. Sophia Coker had 14 rebounds for the Bluejays and Addison Lavicka had 12 rebounds. Athens Scoring: Lavicka 14, Ellenbecker 12, Hartwig 25, So. Coker 9, Sy. Coker 6. Phillips stats not provided.
SPASH Boys Wrestling Takes 8th at Fond du Lac Invite
Fond du Lac Invite- Varsity 2022 Results for StevensPoint. Warren Soik (13-0) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. Logan Seavers (6-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. 145. Jake Hall (12-1) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. 152. T.J. Schierl (12-1) placed 3rd and scored 26.0...
Marshfield Gymnasts take Second at Tomah Invite
The Marshfield Tigers finished second at the Tomah Gymnastics Invite on Saturday.
OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 11 to December 17
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, December 11 – December 17. Lauren Kraus, Stratford Girls Basketball(nominated online) – Kraus turned in a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Stratford defeated Loyal 34-25. Kate Malchow, Medford Gymnastics – Malchow...
Stratford Girls Basketball Hangs on to Defeat Loyal
Stratford downed Loyal in nonconference girls basketball, 34-25. Lauren Kraus led the Tigers with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Stratford scoring: Berg 4, Kraus 11, Linzmaier 7, Kauffman 2, Christopherson 2, Hollatz 6, Yoder 2.
SPASH Boys Run Past Wausau West
SPASH boys basketball wins over Wausau West 57-29. Sophomore Jerrin Suehs leads Spash with 15pts on 5-three pointers. Arriel Council Jr. had 13 and Grant Chandonais had 10 for the Panthers who are now 2-3 on the season.
Auburndale Boys Drop Newman Catholic
Auburndale downed Newman in a battle of top teams in the Marawood Conference boys basketball race, 57-49. Alex Willfahrt led Auburndale 17 points. Caden Weinfurter had 6 rebounds for the Eagles. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Scholl 3, Weber 3, Willfahrt 17, Weinfurter 13, Yeske 8. Newman scoring: Bates 4,...
Pacelli Boys Get Win over Pittsville
Pacelli defeated Pittsville in CWC Boys Basketball play, 57-40. Cam Schurk had 14 points and Jaydon Awe added 13 for Pacelli. Sam Bowden had 13 points and 8 rebounds to lead Pittsville. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 4, Mayer 11, Haemmerle 2, Schurk 14, Martin 3, Awe 13, Flaker...
Marshfield Girls Blitz St. Croix Central
The Marshfield Tigers continued their winning ways, defeating St. Croix Central 61-41 in nonconference girls basketball. Danielle Minsaas had 26 points and 6 steals to lead the Tigers. Ayana Bousum added 16 point for Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: Foemmel 2, Kolbeck 8, Minsaas 26, Grancorvitz 7, Bousum 16, Wucherpfennig 2.
Pacelli Girls Thump Tri-County
Pacelli raced past Tri-County in CWC Girls Basketball, 56-16. Kaylin Yenter led three Cardinals in double figures with 14 points. Amelia Jacoby had 13 points and Ella Van Order added 11 points.
Jossie Leads SPASH in Win over Wausau West
SPASH 3 pointers- Beadles 1, Moe 2, Ryan 1, Weiler 1, Jossie 3. Next Game: Tuesday, December 20th vs DC Everest at DC Everest. SPASH is 5-3 on the season and is 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Release 2023 Schedule
Baseball will be back at Witter Field on Monday, May 29. Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – Returning for the 13th season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will play 72 games during the 2023 Northwoods League season that will begin on Monday, May 29. The Rafters will remain in the Great Lakes West Division and face the Wausau Woodchucks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Rafters will also play a home-and-home series with Great Lakes East members: Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Marshfield Rebounds to Get Convincing Win over Medford
The Marshfield Tigers skated past Medford in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7-1. Medford took the early lead on an unassisted goal from Miles Searles just 18 seconds into the game before Marshfield rebounded with a dominating performance the rest of the way. The Tigers had a pair...
2022-23 Amherst Falcons Boys Wrestling Schedule
Tournament 12-10-22 8:00AM Amherst Adams-Friendship, Appleton West, Aquinas, Boyceville, Cadott, Campbellsport, Cumberland, DC Everest, Edgar, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Iowa-Grant, Ithaca, Kimberly, Lomira, Marshfield, Milton, Mineral Point, Muskego High School, Northwestern, Oshkosh North, Portage, Prairie du Chien, Random Lake, Reedsburg, Shiocton, Stevens Point (SPASH), Stoughton, Waukesha West, Whitnall, Wisconsin Dells.
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the "silent killer," carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
