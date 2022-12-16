Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Bodycam footage shows deputies fatally shooting man accused of stabbing parents in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Body camera footage of a deadly police-involved shooting in Frederick has been released. The video put out by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Aaron Mensah being shot and killed by Frederick County deputies after a reported stabbing in late November. The Frederick County Sherrif's...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of killing Shell gas station clerk, pregnant girlfriend 'not competent' to stand trial
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. The body of his pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton, was found after police went to arrest 31-year-old Torrey Moore for another...
fox5dc.com
“Heartbroken” Family of murdered pregnant woman speaks; suspect back in court
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The family of a pregnant woman found dead in the home of a man suspected in the murder of a Silver Spring gas station attendant is speaking out just as the suspect is due back in court. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was...
fox5dc.com
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
fox5dc.com
Family of Denise Middleton remember her and her unborn child
The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has all the details.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
fox5dc.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is now in stable condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
fox5dc.com
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Are you missing a llama?. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
fox5dc.com
2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County
COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
fox5dc.com
Dog stuck in vehicle engine rescued by off-duty police officers
WASHINGTON - Two off-duty police officers rescued a dog who was stuck in a car engine over the weekend. The rescue happened early Sunday in the District. The Human Rescue Alliance says the dog was out of the engine, and was wrapped in a blanket when they arrived to the scene.
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found outside Walt Whitman High School
Police in Montgomery County are investigating an act of antisemitic vandalism at a Bethesda high school, as officials from around the county condemn the act. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the latest details on the incident.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher told racist, derogatory jokes to students at Charles Co. high school: officials
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - Officials are investigating after a substitute teacher allegedly made racially discriminatory and derogatory jokes to students at a high school in Charles County. The incident was reported December 16 at Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head by a teacher who reportedly overheard students in...
fox5dc.com
Residents fed up with ongoing package thefts in Northeast
Residents living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu talks to neighbors about an elusive serial porch pirate.
