Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Relationship Timeline: Childhood Sweethearts to Proud Parents
True love! Lionel Messi has known his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, since they were children. “The truth is that [I admire] everything [about Antonela],” the soccer star gushed to Marca in an October 2019 interview. “She has many good qualities: how she gets by on a daily basis; her personality; she is always in a good mood; and […]
Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, kisses him after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi’s wife could hardly contain her excitement Sunday after Argentina defeated France in a wild finish at the 2022 World Cup. Antonela Roccuzzo was photographed in the stands at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where she witnessed Messi claim his first-ever World Cup title after Gonzalo Montiel nailed the winning penalty kick. Roccuzzo, who has been married to Messi since 2017, was seen sporting his No. 10 jersey and a white cap as she watched the 35-year-old athlete score two goals against France, one on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and another in extra time at the 108th minute. Argentina went on...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez explains vulgar World Cup gesture
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez heard the boos loud and clear from France fans during the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. After Argentina won the shootout 4-2, to win the World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove trophy, which is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament. Martinez raised eyebrows during the postgame ceremony when he was seen holding the trophy near his groin, appearing to thrust his hips. “I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red of the gesture, per multiple reports. “Pride does not work...
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos
Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
Qatar World Cup ends with greatest final and a coronation for Lionel Messi | Barney Ronay
Messi’s sublime brilliance elevated divisive World Cup into one of the great sports stories as France lost on penalties
Why the 'unstoppable' Kylian Mbappé now wears the crown as world's best player
At just 23, Kylian Mbappé has won more in his short career than most players are ever able to achieve.
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final. “We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar. He sought to console Kylian...
Emi Martínez Consoles Kylian Mbappé After World Cup Final
The Argentine goalkeeper was a class act after the win.
Lionel Messi Embraces Mother After Argentina’s World Cup Victory (Video)
The Argentina forward celebrated a superhuman performance in a very human way.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
I'm an Argentine who's lived in the US for 13 years. I was in Buenos Aires for the World Cup final, and it was a dream come true.
The author has lived in the US for 13 years and was in Buenos Aires for the final match of the World Cup.
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup
Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
‘No reason to do that’: Pablo Zabaleta criticises decision to cover Lionel Messi’s Argentina shirt
Pablo Zabaleta criticised the decision to drape a bisht around Lionel Messi during the World Cup trophy presentation on Sunday.Argentina became three-time world title winners by beating defending champions France on penalties in the final in Qatar, with Messi finally lifting trophy that had long eluded him.Messi opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina’s lead before the break. However, Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate scored his own spot-kick in the 80th minute and struck again just 97 seconds later to make it 2-2 and force extra time. In that additional period, Messi scored a...
