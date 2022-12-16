ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Oregon or Arkansas? Ohio State women’s basketball clear on their pick

Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team faces the USF Bulls in the first of two-straight games in the San Diego Invitational. Win or lose, the Scarlet & Gray have two possible options for their Wednesday opponent, and both bring a challenge: the No. 16 Oregon Ducks or No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: The best gifts Ohio State gave me this year

There’s been national championships won, deep postseason runs made and unbelievable stars emerged in 2022. Let me give you a list of the best gifts Ohio State sports gave me this year. 1. Marvin Harrison Jr. I think we are all in agreement when we say that Marv has...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins second consecutive women’s basketball Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Last week, Ohio State women’s basketball freshman Cotie McMahon secured her first Big Ten Player of the Week award. It’s an award an Ohio State player hasn’t received since current redshirt junior Madison Greene received the honor on Feb. 17, 2020. There wasn’t an almost three-year wait this time around, with McMahon doubling up the honor in consecutive weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State-themed gift are you hoping to receive this Christmas?

We’re just days away from Christmas. Have you finished your shopping? And what are you planning to get for the Ohio State fan in your life — or are hoping to receive?. Today, we want to know what Ohio State-related gift you’ve written to Santa for this year. From new apparel to replace that jersey you wore during the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan to serving dishes for the consummate host to some new outerwear for those late November matchups, there are plenty of options to choose from.
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment

Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Concerning Departure

It has not been the best month for Ohio State's football program. The Buckeyes got crushed by Michigan for the second straight year, missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game - but still made the College Football Playoff - and on Saturday, lost a commitment from the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
AdWeek

WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Cops release video surveillance from deadly shooting of college student at Columbus Sheetz

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have released video surveillance footage of a deadly shooting at a Columbus Sheetz in October in order to identify a second suspect. In an effort to identify a second person who fired multiple shots during a deadly October 2022 shooting outside a gas station on North Cassady Avenue, investigators have released surveillance video from the shooting. Several neighboring apartments, vehicles, and a hotel were struck by bullets fired from that gun. As he was driving into the parking lot, Kevin Sobnosky, a 21-year-old college student from the Youngstown area, was fatally struck by a The post Cops release video surveillance from deadly shooting of college student at Columbus Sheetz appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy