3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Oregon or Arkansas? Ohio State women’s basketball clear on their pick
Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team faces the USF Bulls in the first of two-straight games in the San Diego Invitational. Win or lose, the Scarlet & Gray have two possible options for their Wednesday opponent, and both bring a challenge: the No. 16 Oregon Ducks or No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day
This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The best gifts Ohio State gave me this year
There’s been national championships won, deep postseason runs made and unbelievable stars emerged in 2022. Let me give you a list of the best gifts Ohio State sports gave me this year. 1. Marvin Harrison Jr. I think we are all in agreement when we say that Marv has...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon wins second consecutive women’s basketball Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Last week, Ohio State women’s basketball freshman Cotie McMahon secured her first Big Ten Player of the Week award. It’s an award an Ohio State player hasn’t received since current redshirt junior Madison Greene received the honor on Feb. 17, 2020. There wasn’t an almost three-year wait this time around, with McMahon doubling up the honor in consecutive weeks.
Ohio State football’s defensive failures against Michigan inspired a new slogan for facing Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first inclination of Ohio State football’s defensive players might have been to burn the film of that Nov. 26 loss to Michigan. Or bury it, perhaps. Bury it with a shovel and then throw that shovel in the Olentangy River. Whatever it takes to erase the memory of five big touchdowns allowed and one gut-wrenching loss.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Top-ranked sophomore Cameron Boozer leads No. 7 Columbus past Myers Park 65-56 in City of Palms quarterfinal
Columbus (7-1) advanced to Tuesday's semifinal where the Explorers take on No. 3 Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) while Myers Park (6-2) looks to rebound against Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.). A slow-moving first half saw 40 points scored between the two teams as Columbus held onto a 21-19 advantage at...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What Ohio State-themed gift are you hoping to receive this Christmas?
We’re just days away from Christmas. Have you finished your shopping? And what are you planning to get for the Ohio State fan in your life — or are hoping to receive?. Today, we want to know what Ohio State-related gift you’ve written to Santa for this year. From new apparel to replace that jersey you wore during the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan to serving dishes for the consummate host to some new outerwear for those late November matchups, there are plenty of options to choose from.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Raiola’s gone and the sky is falling
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Concerning Departure
It has not been the best month for Ohio State's football program. The Buckeyes got crushed by Michigan for the second straight year, missed out on the Big Ten Championship Game - but still made the College Football Playoff - and on Saturday, lost a commitment from the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit.
Ohio State Football Player Announces He's Been Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Saddening news has just surfaced out of Columbus tonight. Avery Henry, a freshman offensive lineman at Ohio State, announced on twitter this Monday that he's been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. A former three-star recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022 class, Henry was ...
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
WKYC
Police: 3 injured in shooting at Vrbo property near Ohio State University
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men were shot during a party at a short-term rental property near the University District on the city’s north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two of the men were critically injured. Officers were called to the home in...
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Cops release video surveillance from deadly shooting of college student at Columbus Sheetz
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have released video surveillance footage of a deadly shooting at a Columbus Sheetz in October in order to identify a second suspect. In an effort to identify a second person who fired multiple shots during a deadly October 2022 shooting outside a gas station on North Cassady Avenue, investigators have released surveillance video from the shooting. Several neighboring apartments, vehicles, and a hotel were struck by bullets fired from that gun. As he was driving into the parking lot, Kevin Sobnosky, a 21-year-old college student from the Youngstown area, was fatally struck by a The post Cops release video surveillance from deadly shooting of college student at Columbus Sheetz appeared first on Shore News Network.
