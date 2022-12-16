We’re just days away from Christmas. Have you finished your shopping? And what are you planning to get for the Ohio State fan in your life — or are hoping to receive?. Today, we want to know what Ohio State-related gift you’ve written to Santa for this year. From new apparel to replace that jersey you wore during the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan to serving dishes for the consummate host to some new outerwear for those late November matchups, there are plenty of options to choose from.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO