abc27.com
Traditions Bank opening a new location in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFEILD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Traditions Bank announced that they will be constructing a second Lancaster-based location. Traditions Bank already has a branch in Lancaster, which opened back in April 2021 and is located on 1687 Oregon Pike. According to Traditions Bank, the new 2,625 square foot location will be built on 2160 State Road, right next to Sheetz, in East Hempfield Township.
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
lebtown.com
Welcomely, Funcks take Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel under their wing
Ownership requires an investment, not only of money, but also of time, talents and emotions. So, when it comes time for entrepreneurs to part ways with their life’s work, there is an overwhelming desire for that investment to be turned over to the right hands. On the surface, the...
abc27.com
Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
abc27.com
Menorah lit in Lancaster’s Penn Square
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A holiday tradition returned to Lancaster’s Penn Square on Monday evening. Residents gathered to light the community menorah on the second night of Hanukkah. “For thousands of years Jews have celebrated this miracle both the right of freedom of expression and the fact that...
abc27.com
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
975thefanatic.com
10 Pennsylvania Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP during an ice storm. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
lebtown.com
Construction begins on third phase of North Cornwall Commons development
Byler Holdings, the developer of North Cornwall Commons, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6 for Phase 3 of the multi-use project. Jonathan Byler, Byler Holdings president and CEO, said this phase contains three buildings – a 6,500-square-foot retail building, a 27,000-square-foot three story office building, and a 129-unit apartment building.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
FOX43.com
Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26
CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
abc27.com
Midstate counties to participate in ‘Decide to Ride’ initiative
(WHTM) — Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties across the Midstate will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative this New Year’s season. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, law enforcement agencies in York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lebanon Counties will be participating in the “Decide to Ride” initiative. The imitative is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Bush, MADD, and UBER.
Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
abc27.com
PennDOT: Driver’s license, photo centers closed for Christmas holiday
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas. Customers will still be able to obtain driver and vehicle products and services during this time through...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to fall going into the holidays
A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington. And while prices have been falling to...
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
abc27.com
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
