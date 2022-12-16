ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming). REBECCA KEEGAN: One of the big kind of changes that he ushered in was the use of digital visual effects. If you watch "Titanic" closely, you'll see that there are little, tiny, digital stunt people that go tumbling off the ship. It was not common at all when Cameron did it in the '90s. It was pretty cutting-edge.
NPR

Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films

When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
WEKU

'Fresh Air' presents: Christmas with Questlove

Get ready for holiday music! Roots cofounder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson shares his Christmas playlist, which includes songs by DRAM, James Brown, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.
NPR

Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2022

As we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2022, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved tunes of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order. All of this year's picks are available to stream on the Heavy Rotation Spotify playlist at the bottom of the...
NPR

Holiday Mix: A Latin music Christmas

¡Felices fiestas y'all! This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode from 2014 to enjoy the music of D.C. Latino choir, Cantigas.
NPR

Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert

Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show. SET LIST:. "Nena" "Se Acabó" "La Bendicion" "KI-KI"
NPR

NewJeans, 'Ditto'

On "Ditto," K-pop girl group NewJeans is still holding out for a Christmas miracle. "My feelings for you, like the memories we share, have grown so big," singer Haerin confesses, hoping for reciprocation. Choral synth pads blanket the song like freshly fallen snow, embodying the down-home comforts of the holiday season; their gratitude is the sort that arises in the year's final days, when we reflect on those who've made our lives a little brighter.
NPR

Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
NPR

Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
NPR

Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past

NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR

Try these easy Hanukkah recipes

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
NPR

My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
NPR

Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws

For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
NPR

The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy

NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy