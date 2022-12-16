Read full article on original website
James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago
UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming). REBECCA KEEGAN: One of the big kind of changes that he ushered in was the use of digital visual effects. If you watch "Titanic" closely, you'll see that there are little, tiny, digital stunt people that go tumbling off the ship. It was not common at all when Cameron did it in the '90s. It was pretty cutting-edge.
James Cameron aims to finally put that 'Titanic' door debate to rest, 25 years later
Titanic director James Cameron wants to put an end to a debate that has gone on since the movie first hit theaters, exactly 25 years ago today. Could Rose have scooched over to make room for Jack on that floating hunk of wood, keeping him out of the freezing water and saving his life?
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
'Fresh Air' presents: Christmas with Questlove
Get ready for holiday music! Roots cofounder Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson shares his Christmas playlist, which includes songs by DRAM, James Brown, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.
Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2022
As we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2022, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved tunes of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order. All of this year's picks are available to stream on the Heavy Rotation Spotify playlist at the bottom of the...
Holiday Mix: A Latin music Christmas
¡Felices fiestas y'all! This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode from 2014 to enjoy the music of D.C. Latino choir, Cantigas.
Watch YEИDRY live at NPR Music's 15th anniversary concert
Using a carefully curated mix of soulful verses, bouncy beats and elaborately executed hair flips, Italian-Dominican singer YEИDRY got everyone in the crowd on their feet and swishing their hips at night two of the NPR Music 15th anniversary show. SET LIST:. "Nena" "Se Acabó" "La Bendicion" "KI-KI"
Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
How we cope and move forward after tragedy is different for everyone. For rapper Ab-Soul, taking time off was part of processing his pain. And a note - before we continue, the subject of suicide comes up in this story. Back in 2012, the singer Alori Joh killed herself. She...
NewJeans, 'Ditto'
On "Ditto," K-pop girl group NewJeans is still holding out for a Christmas miracle. "My feelings for you, like the memories we share, have grown so big," singer Haerin confesses, hoping for reciprocation. Choral synth pads blanket the song like freshly fallen snow, embodying the down-home comforts of the holiday season; their gratitude is the sort that arises in the year's final days, when we reflect on those who've made our lives a little brighter.
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws
For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
