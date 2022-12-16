ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage

Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
ETFs to Play BoJ's Surprise Policy Shift

Bank of Japan (BoJ) unexpectedly tweaked its bond yield control policy - a move that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more. While it kept broad policy settings same - keeping short-term JGB yields at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around zero - the BOJ decided to let long-term yields to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the 25-basis point band set earlier.
Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
India ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?

INDY - Free Report) is off just 4.5% this year versus an 18.8% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Dec 16, 2022). The broader emerging market ETF iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. EEM - Free Report) has lost about 22% so far this year. India’s economy expanded 6.3%...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vivint, Caterpillar, Oracle in Focus

The three most widely followed indexes closed the second straight losing week last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Stocks have finally started to price in bad news, and are not...
Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?

ESGU - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Should You Buy Bond ETFs Now?

2022 has been a very challenging year for both bonds and stocks. Bonds, traditionally seen as safe havens, plunged in almost lockstep with stocks this year and suffered their first major bear market in over four decades. Many experts predict that 2023 could be a better year for bonds as...
The 2 Entertainment Stocks With Over 35% Gains Still Have Room to Run

Most entertainment stocks gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year. The entertainment industry is riding a wave of tremendous opportunity owing to technological innovations, evolving generational behaviors and pandemic-led behavioral changes. While demand for entertainment content has been resilient during periods of economic uncertainty, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...

