Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Zacks.com
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for 2023 with New Analyst Coverage
Stocks closed lower for the fourth straight session to start the week as Wall Street grows increasingly worried about a continually hawkish Fed. Stocks were a bit more mixed through morning trading on Tuesday, but investors are starting to run out of time for the Santa Claus rally everyone was hoping for.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Zacks.com
ETFs to Play BoJ's Surprise Policy Shift
Bank of Japan (BoJ) unexpectedly tweaked its bond yield control policy - a move that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more. While it kept broad policy settings same - keeping short-term JGB yields at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around zero - the BOJ decided to let long-term yields to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the 25-basis point band set earlier.
Zacks.com
Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Zacks.com
India ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
INDY - Free Report) is off just 4.5% this year versus an 18.8% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Dec 16, 2022). The broader emerging market ETF iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (. EEM - Free Report) has lost about 22% so far this year. India’s economy expanded 6.3%...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. The S&P 500 (down 2.1%), the Dow Jones (down 1.7%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 2.7%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.9%) — all lost last week. Amid major developments last week, the Fed’s rate hike deserves mention. As expected, the Federal Reserve...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vivint, Caterpillar, Oracle in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second straight losing week last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Stocks have finally started to price in bad news, and are not...
Stocks aren't pricing in the potential for a significant slowdown in the economy as the Fed will have to keep pushing interest rates higher, Goldman Sachs says
The Federal Reserve will hold rates at about 5% for an extended time, Goldman Sachs multi-asset solutions co-CIO, Maria Vassalou, said. Markets haven't fully priced in the potential for a significant slowdown next year, she added. "What the market is pricing in, in terms of terminal rate, may actually be...
Zacks.com
Is iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
ESGU - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
msn.com
These stocks should do even better than the S&P 500 once the Fed pivots to lower interest rates
Investing in the S&P 500 Index is not the best way to profit from an anticipated Fed pivot. Not because U.S. equities won’t rally when the Federal Reserve decides to reduce the pace of its rate hikes. They probably will. But another category of stocks is quite likely to...
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Bond ETFs Now?
2022 has been a very challenging year for both bonds and stocks. Bonds, traditionally seen as safe havens, plunged in almost lockstep with stocks this year and suffered their first major bear market in over four decades. Many experts predict that 2023 could be a better year for bonds as...
Zacks.com
The 2 Entertainment Stocks With Over 35% Gains Still Have Room to Run
Most entertainment stocks gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties this year. The entertainment industry is riding a wave of tremendous opportunity owing to technological innovations, evolving generational behaviors and pandemic-led behavioral changes. While demand for entertainment content has been resilient during periods of economic uncertainty, the continued impacts of inflation might dampen their performances.
CNBC
Fed policymakers will see 'they blew it' with interest rate hikes, predicts Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve has raised rates too fast, said Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht. Evidence that a recession is looming include the inverted yield curve. Despite Sternlicht's gloomy predictions for the U.S. economy, he is bullish on Japan in 2023. In Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht's view, the Federal Reserve's...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
