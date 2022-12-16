ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House: Next security assistance package for Ukraine coming

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the next security assistance package for Ukraine is coming and it is expected to include more air defense capabilities for the country.

"As you have seen in previous packages, I think you can expect to see additional air defense capabilities in this," John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told reporters.

Comments / 95

Billie Herrod
3d ago

Why can’t citizens know the how and why of the vast amounts of money and arms supposedly sent to Ukraine? How do we know where the money is actually going? The citizens are being left in the darkness, we want to know where the money is going!! Our Government is doing so many things under the guise of protecting us, that it’s just hard to believe anything.

39
Jack
3d ago

Print out a bunch more cash! No worries, just throw MASSIVE amounts of cash at every problem, that's the Biden family way.

33
Rene Davis
3d ago

Get rid of Joe Biden and Kamala and stop giving money to other countries and take care of the American people

42
