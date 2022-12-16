Read full article on original website
Related
Powerful quake jolts Northern California; 70K without power
RIO DELL, CALIF. — A powerful earthquake rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. At least 11 injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60 days...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
LOS ANGELES — A California judge on Tuesday rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on...
Governor Roy Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness Tuesday
Tuesday, The State of North Carolina said Governor Roy Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in North Carolina prisons and granted pardons of forgiveness to four others. The state said two commutations resulted from recommendations by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which the Governor established to review petitions from people sentenced to prison after crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.
Gov. Cooper activates Emergency Response Plan with single-digit temperatures on the way
RALEIGH, N.C. — With arctic air that's forecasted to grip most of the country as Christmas nears, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to activate the state’s emergency operations plan. In the Triangle, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Friday will feature the coldest...
3M to stop making hazardous ‘forever chemicals;’ it operates multiple facilities in NC
3M, the conglomerate behind Post-It notes and Scotch tape, will stop making controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by the end of 2025. The chemicals, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” are found in hundreds of household items and used to make coatings and products that can repel water, grease, heat and oil. The most recent science suggests that these chemicals are much more hazardous to human health than scientists had initially thought and are probably more dangerous at levels thousands of times lower than previously believed.
Editorial: Act honestly. Enact voter ID laws that don't hurt access to the polls
CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022; editorial #8814. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. It is time for North Carolina’s legislative leaders to stop lying about North Carolina’s Supreme Court just because the high court expect legislators to obey the law and behave in ways that comport with their constitutional duties.
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
New leader announced for NC unemployment office
A chief deputy at the state unemployment office will now head the office, taking over for a former state lawmaker who was brought in to run things during the COVID-19 pandemic but has now moved to an advisory position in the governor's office. M. Antwon Keith will be acting assistant...
5 On Your Side: Cyber threat warnings for students on break
Kids home from school for the holidays may be at a higher risk for becoming the target of a cyber attack. New data from Cisco shows schools are not only under attack by cyber criminals, they’re the sector that’s been infected most with ransomware in 2022. "It’s a...
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
Booze It & Lose It: How law enforcement across NC are keeping roads safe from impaired drivers
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy, a 911 dispatcher and her son and a bicyclist were all killed within weeks of each other - all by drunk drivers. The string of high-profile deaths comes as law enforcement cracks down on DWIs. WRAL News wanted to know how this year’s...
Attention shoppers: Price scanner errors can hurt your wallet
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you’re out holiday shopping, double check that the price you’re paying it’s the price listed. More than 50 stores in North Carolina were recently fined for price scanning errors. Five On Your Side's Keely Arthur breaks down the stores in our area...
Here's why it's hard to find children's pain and fever medicine in NC right now
GARNER, N.C. — Parents of sick kids across the country are having a hard time finding medications to relieve pain and fever. CVS, Walgreens and Target have limited purchases of children’s pain-relief medicine. CVS is restricting both in-person and online purchases to two children's pain relief products. Walgreens...
Roanoke Rapids police identify man's remains found inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Authorities confirmed the identity of a 28-year-old man found earlier this month in a car at the bottom of the Roanoke River. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed WRAL News' report that Keyon West's remains were found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon.
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
WAVERLY, OHIO — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV was...
Generations of gingerbread: 200-year-old NC bakery still serving Christmas cookies
There aren't many bakeries in North Carolina where you can taste the same Christmas cookies your great-great-grandmother had when she was a little girl. Built in 1799, the Winkler Bakery is likely the oldest bakery in the state. Stepping inside is like walking into a time-capsule of the past 200 years: The sweet scents, the sound of the cracking fire in the oven – and Sister Deborah in the kitchen, a bonnet on her head and her hands coated in flour, rolling out gingerbread cookies for the next generation of wide-eyed children.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0