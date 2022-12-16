ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WFMJ.com

Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins

A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles police track down suspect accused of chasing GetGo employees

A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft is in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Three Niles Police Officers were called to the GetGo just after midnight Sunday. They were told that the suspect left after chasing employees through the store, stealing a Bagel Popper and a Pepperoni Mozzarella Roll.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man

The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown OVI suspect has attempted assault conviction

A 24-year-old woman arrested in Austintown last week for resisting arrest has been transferred from the Mahoning County Jail to the Trumbull County Jail. Mersades Moats of Austintown was arrested Thursday after township police say she ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road while shouting at police and honking her SUV's horn.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County

No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Parole denied for inmate convicted of killing Niles Police Officer

The man sentenced to life in prison for robbing and killing a Niles Police Officer forty years ago will remain behind bars for at least another ten years. According to the information posted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the next parole hearing for 58-year-old Randy Fellows is scheduled for 2032.
NILES, OH

