WFMJ.com
Leetonia man accused of Girard, Boardman car break-ins
A Leetonia man is in jail after allegedly going on a spree of car break-ins in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Austin Chace, 30, was arrested in Boardman early Tuesday after police say he and Johnnathen Figueroa were seen allegedly breaking into cars and trucks along South Avenue, leaving the vehicle doors open.
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
Boardman Police Department was called to a hotel on the 7000 block of South Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Warren Police chase, catch Newton Falls man suspected of stealing power tools
A Newton Falls man faces a host of charges after Warren Police say they found thousands of dollars’ worth of suspected stolen power tools stashed in a basement. A woman called police on Sunday saying that 43-year-old Jerry Lough was kicking the door of her Freeman Street home where he allegedly kept tools.
WFMJ.com
13-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing car, leading Campbell police on chase
A juvenile male was given traffic citations and could face criminal charges after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it. The incident started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a Campbell officer spotted a black Jeep Commander near 12th Street that was recently reported stolen. According to the report, the officer...
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
Report: 13-year-old boy led police on chase in stolen SUV
Police say a 13-year-old boy led officers on a chase Sunday night in a stolen vehicle.
WFMJ.com
January sentencings set for two accused of scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing dates have been set next month for two former Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex pleaded guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing evacuation...
WFMJ.com
Niles police track down suspect accused of chasing GetGo employees
A man with a long history of arrests for trespassing, assault, disorderly conduct, and theft is in jail after allegedly chasing employees around a convenience store in Niles. Three Niles Police Officers were called to the GetGo just after midnight Sunday. They were told that the suspect left after chasing employees through the store, stealing a Bagel Popper and a Pepperoni Mozzarella Roll.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Deputies believe shooting in Elkrun Township was self-defense, no charges expected
McLaughlin says his office and the coroner are still investigating. Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Elkrun Township. According to a media release from Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, dispatchers got a call just before midnight Saturday about a shooting on...
WFMJ.com
Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man
The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
WFMJ.com
Austintown OVI suspect has attempted assault conviction
A 24-year-old woman arrested in Austintown last week for resisting arrest has been transferred from the Mahoning County Jail to the Trumbull County Jail. Mersades Moats of Austintown was arrested Thursday after township police say she ran a red light at Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road while shouting at police and honking her SUV's horn.
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
WFMJ.com
Former deputy charged with murdering father in Boardman deemed incompetent to stand trial
A judge has declared a former Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy not competent to stand trial for the shooting death of his father in Boardman this past September. Judge Anthony D'Apolito ordered that Michael Bruno Jr., 49, be transferred to Heartland Behavioral for treatment. A year from now, Bruno will be brought back to the courtroom for an evaluation.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Patrolman loses appeal of jail sentence for not wearing mask
The Seventh District Court of Appeals has upheld a ten-day jail sentence handed to Youngstown Police officer Thomas Wisener for not wearing a mask in the courtroom of Youngstown Municipal Judge Carla Baldwin earlier this year. Judge Baldwin found Wisener in contempt of court when he refused to wear a...
One taken to hospital after 224 crash in Boardman
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident at a major intersection in Boardman.
Video shows overdosing driver careen off Ohio highway
Video on OSHP dash camera shows a car drifting between lanes, nearly crashing into a semi-truck and briefly off-roading before coming to a stop.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism in Grove City
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, someone drove in the grass area at the Grove City Memorial Park sometime between the night of Thursday, December 15th and the morning of Friday, December 16th.
WFMJ.com
Parole denied for inmate convicted of killing Niles Police Officer
The man sentenced to life in prison for robbing and killing a Niles Police Officer forty years ago will remain behind bars for at least another ten years. According to the information posted by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, the next parole hearing for 58-year-old Randy Fellows is scheduled for 2032.
PSP looking for more information on hit and run in Beaver Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened in North Beaver Township.
WFMJ.com
Early release granted for New Middletown woman who mishandled stillborn's remains
A New Middletown woman convicted of mishandling her newborn baby's dead body was granted early release from her prison sentence. She'll now serve two years of probation instead. Savannah Devlin, 36, was serving a three-year prison term after the body of her stillborn baby was found under a sink in...
