ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

You Could Own A Central Maine Water Company

So, the last few years have got you thinking about making some changes in your work situation? You've grown really tired of working for someone else and you want to be your own boss? Well, if you like the idea of owning your own, very unique, business this could be a great opportunity for you.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home

With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
BROWNVILLE, ME
92 Moose

Maine State Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety’s Shannon Moss, the Lewiston Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a Sunday night homicide. The press release explains that Lewiston Police Department officers were called to a residence on Pierce Street...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates

According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy