FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Boothbay Maine’s ‘Gardens Aglow’ Named One of The Best in The United States
If you live in Maine and you haven't piled the family in the car and headed to the quaint coastal town of Boothbay to see the gorgeous lights display known as 'Gardens Aglow', do you really live in Maine. Some would argue definitely not. Gardens Aglow, which is back to...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
To the Cat Lady That Was Yelled at in the Walmart in Auburn, Maine
Last night, I went to Walmart in Auburn, Maine, to get some Christmas shopping taken care of. I normally wait until the last minute to shop, and when I do that, I always get stuck in the store with the most people that are exactly like me, a procrastinator. Well,...
You Could Own A Central Maine Water Company
So, the last few years have got you thinking about making some changes in your work situation? You've grown really tired of working for someone else and you want to be your own boss? Well, if you like the idea of owning your own, very unique, business this could be a great opportunity for you.
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
MASSIVE FLAMES: Maine Plow Truck Catches Fire During Weekend Storm
It was a wild weather weekend in Maine full of shoveling heavy snow, hooking up the generators and complaining that the driveway wasn't frozen. While we were all shoveling our decks here in Central Maine, the town of Orland, Maine had their own battle going on. According to a post...
This Brand New Windsor Ranch Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & Radiant Heat
The housing market has been wild for literal years now. People have been struggling not just to find something that they can afford, but also just find something period. It seems like as soon as inventory becomes available, it's gone again. We've been paying close attention to the market and...
Check Out The Unique Way This Restaurant Is Helping Mainers Sell Your Products
If you're a foodie like me, you'll want to mark your calendars now to plan a visit to the next best munchie spot in Maine!. Located at 151 High Street in Ellsworth, Wicked Munchies is not only feeding you but wanting to help you sell products as well!. Other than...
You Won’t Believe What I Saw At A Maine Gas Station On Sunday
Because I am a social person, I love being around people. Fairs, concerts, festivals, even just going shopping with the kids on a Sunday afternoon. And, I honestly believe that most people are level headed and have the best intentions. Most of the time... But, sometimes, I witness something that...
Central Maine Delivery Driver Takes Xmas Decorating To The Next Level
Last night my wife, Nelly and I decided to order a pizza because we were gassed (tired). It's exhausting being an adult and we didn't want to cook. So, I jumped on my Domino's App and placed my order in two clicks. I am not sponsoring them, but it is so easy to order a pizza.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
Maine State Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety’s Shannon Moss, the Lewiston Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with a Sunday night homicide. The press release explains that Lewiston Police Department officers were called to a residence on Pierce Street...
28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates
According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
