Hartsdale, NY

Bronx shoppers swarm stores ahead of Christmas

There are only a few days left until Christmas, and some New Yorkers were still out getting their last-minute gifts. News 12's Samantha Chaney spoke to shoppers at Target in Throgs Neck about their experience.
BRONX, NY
Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher's flashy lifestyle

A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars was arrested Monday on charges he plundered a parishioner's retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to make “millions” together.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY
Fire rips through Islip home

Officials say a fire ripped through a home on Bertram Street in Islip this morning. A call for the fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. Officials say 10 mutual aids were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
ISLIP, NY
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
BROOKLYN, NY

