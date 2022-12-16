Read full article on original website
News 12
Bronx shoppers swarm stores ahead of Christmas
There are only a few days left until Christmas, and some New Yorkers were still out getting their last-minute gifts. News 12's Samantha Chaney spoke to shoppers at Target in Throgs Neck about their experience.
Jersey City sneaker shop hosts gift giveaway
A local business is spreading holiday cheer while giving back to its community.
Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher's flashy lifestyle
A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars was arrested Monday on charges he plundered a parishioner's retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to make “millions” together.
Mineola police officer diagnosed with ALS named Nassau’s ‘Top Cop of December’
Resnick, who has served as a correction officer and 911 dispatcher, is a law enforcement veteran who continued to report for duty after being diagnosed with ALS in April.
Cake chaos! Tarrytown bakery working around the clock to meet holiday demands
Families from all the Hudson Valley come to the shops to get their highly coveted holiday desserts before they're sold out.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
NYPD detectives remembered 8 years after ambush killing in Brooklyn
Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
News 12
Parents outraged about delayed notification after bullets were found at Patchogue-Medford HS
Parents, teachers and members of the community came to Monday's Patchogue-Medford School District meeting to directly tell board members that they are enraged about what they call a lack of transparency regarding bullets that were found at the district's high school. A foil packet with 19 bullets was found Friday...
News 12
Fire rips through Islip home
Officials say a fire ripped through a home on Bertram Street in Islip this morning. A call for the fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. Officials say 10 mutual aids were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire. There is no word on any injuries at this time.
CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19
The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.
Riptides says Long Beach is unfairly revoking boardwalk seating permit
The city sent a letter earlier this month saying the tables must be gone by Jan. 3, otherwise the city will remove the tables themselves.
Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
Philip Urban was found fatally shot in a White Mercedes on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.
Basketball score of 104-30 leads to suspension of Montclair Immaculate women's coach
The coach of Montclair Immaculate women's basketball team has been suspended for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following a season-opening blowout.
News 12
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing, truck driver in critical condition, shooting at rental house
Here are some stories that are making headlines across the Hudson Valley. One person is recovering with injuries that are not life-threatening after a stabbing in Yonkers. Police are still looking for whoever stabbed the victim in the arm on Highland Avenue at South Broadway early Monday morning. The driver...
Patchogue-Medford parents upset they were notified days later that bullets were found at the high school
The district sent out an email notifying them that a foil packet with 19 bullets was found in the vestibule of the high school on Friday morning.
Police: Student stabbed by 15-year-old suspect outside Uniondale High School
The 15-year-old male suspect knocked the victim off a bicycle and began fighting.
News 12
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
1 injured in early morning stabbing in Yonkers
Police say the victim was approached and stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway around 1 a.m.
LIRR access to new Grand Central Madison station appears delayed
During a committee meeting on Monday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) did not announce an opening date for direct rides from Hicksville train station to Grand Central Terminal's new Madison station.
