Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO