What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Red Sox missed perfect free-agent signing to torment Yankees

To count the Boston Red Sox’ many missed free-agent opportunities this offseason, you’d need to borrow an extra set of hands. There are the players they didn’t keep (Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, Matt Strahm), the ones who didn’t take their offers (Jose Abreu, Zach Eflin, Andrew Heaney), and the players they never really tried to get (too many to list).
Look out for San Diego Padres in next winter’s Shohei Ohtani free agent chase

Spoiler alert: the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason. You may be asking why to worry about the 2024 offseason when the 2023 season has not started yet. But we are talking about capturing the last unicorn in all professional sports. And whatever the price tag is, the San Diego Padres will be in consideration as Ohtani’s potential next employer.
