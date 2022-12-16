Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Ranked 14th On List of Best NYS Online Universities
Higher education resource guide Intelligent.com has ranked SUNY Cortland 14th best for online universities in New York State for 2023. Those high marks are based on factors like cost, student success and reputation. And when it comes to medium-size comprehensive universities in the SUNY system, Cortland scored highest on the list.
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Meets Tonight
The Cortland Common Council will meet tonight at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. Some of the items on their agenda tonight include Adopting the 2023 City Budget, Authorizing the city to enter into agreements with certain property owners for trash and recycling pickups, authorizing a public hearing for Restore NY grant application, and Declare No Mow May for 2023.
wxhc.com
Full-time Maintenance Mechanic
Cortland Housing Authority has an opening for a full-time Maintenance Mechanic. Must possess two years of full-time or its part-time equivalent experience in maintenance work. Must have high school diploma or GED and valid NYS Driver’s License. Salary is $36,400 annually plus additional on- call compensation with excellent Benefits and is in the New York State Retirement System.
Developer hopes to break ground soon on 6-story Genesee St. apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A developer planning yet another apartment complex in the lucrative housing market around Syracuse University has received a green light and hopes to break ground on the project in early 2023. The six-story development will preserve a Ward Wellington Ward home on East Genesee Street. Timberwolf Capital...
wxhc.com
Reminder: City of Cortland Blue Bags to End December 30th
The City of Cortland is reminding residents that the current blue bag trash system will come to an end on December 30th for a more efficient trash collection service. The city, though, notes where blue bags are available as they are now in limited supply for city residents to purchase up to the changeover.
wxhc.com
Community Level Remains Low For COVID-19; Hospitalization Decreases
The Community Level for COVID-19 remains low for Cortland County, according to the County Health Department. Currently hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center decreased slightly to two patients. Total number of those vaccinated in the county remains the same with those fully vaccinated at 61% and at 60.50%...
ithaca.com
Newfield Town Board Opposes Second Wind Expansion
On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., the Newfield Town Board unanimously voted to oppose a proposed expansion of the Second Wind homeless housing. Michael Allinger, supervisor of the town of Newfield, told the board he had researched the issue, and found that the proposed expansion lacked two things - 24/7 monitoring of the area and complete transparency with the people who lived nearby.
WKTV
Ground broken on new medical facility
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
wxhc.com
NY Comptroller Finds Issues With Town of Marathon Town Clerk
New York State Comptroller’s Office of Thomas DiNapoli found several issues with the Town of Marathon Town Clerk during a recent government audit. The audit found the Town Clerk did not record, deposit, remit or report collections in a timely or accurate manner. Due to the findings of the audit, the Board’s ability to monitor financial operations were hindered. The audit reports that if the Board conducted the required annual audits, the Board may have been able to recognize the issues and take corrective action.
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
wxhc.com
Homer Police Chief Takes Part in National Wreaths Across America
The Village of Homer Police Chief Pittman, part of the Central New York Chiefs Associations, joined veterans and volunteers in the Wreaths Across America at a Veterans Cemetery in Onondaga on Saturday, December 17th. The overall mission is to remember, honor and teach. Wreaths Across America is a coordinated effort...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society
Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
