Cortland, NY

wxhc.com

SUNY Cortland Ranked 14th On List of Best NYS Online Universities

Higher education resource guide Intelligent.com has ranked SUNY Cortland 14th best for online universities in New York State for 2023. Those high marks are based on factors like cost, student success and reputation. And when it comes to medium-size comprehensive universities in the SUNY system, Cortland scored highest on the list.
wxhc.com

Cortland Common Council Meets Tonight

The Cortland Common Council will meet tonight at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. Some of the items on their agenda tonight include Adopting the 2023 City Budget, Authorizing the city to enter into agreements with certain property owners for trash and recycling pickups, authorizing a public hearing for Restore NY grant application, and Declare No Mow May for 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Full-time Maintenance Mechanic

Cortland Housing Authority has an opening for a full-time Maintenance Mechanic. Must possess two years of full-time or its part-time equivalent experience in maintenance work. Must have high school diploma or GED and valid NYS Driver’s License. Salary is $36,400 annually plus additional on- call compensation with excellent Benefits and is in the New York State Retirement System.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Reminder: City of Cortland Blue Bags to End December 30th

The City of Cortland is reminding residents that the current blue bag trash system will come to an end on December 30th for a more efficient trash collection service. The city, though, notes where blue bags are available as they are now in limited supply for city residents to purchase up to the changeover.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Community Level Remains Low For COVID-19; Hospitalization Decreases

The Community Level for COVID-19 remains low for Cortland County, according to the County Health Department. Currently hospitalizations for COVID-19 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center decreased slightly to two patients. Total number of those vaccinated in the county remains the same with those fully vaccinated at 61% and at 60.50%...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Town Board Opposes Second Wind Expansion

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., the Newfield Town Board unanimously voted to oppose a proposed expansion of the Second Wind homeless housing. Michael Allinger, supervisor of the town of Newfield, told the board he had researched the issue, and found that the proposed expansion lacked two things - 24/7 monitoring of the area and complete transparency with the people who lived nearby.
NEWFIELD, NY
WKTV

Ground broken on new medical facility

Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller Finds Issues With Town of Marathon Town Clerk

New York State Comptroller’s Office of Thomas DiNapoli found several issues with the Town of Marathon Town Clerk during a recent government audit. The audit found the Town Clerk did not record, deposit, remit or report collections in a timely or accurate manner. Due to the findings of the audit, the Board’s ability to monitor financial operations were hindered. The audit reports that if the Board conducted the required annual audits, the Board may have been able to recognize the issues and take corrective action.
MARATHON, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Police Chief Takes Part in National Wreaths Across America

The Village of Homer Police Chief Pittman, part of the Central New York Chiefs Associations, joined veterans and volunteers in the Wreaths Across America at a Veterans Cemetery in Onondaga on Saturday, December 17th. The overall mission is to remember, honor and teach. Wreaths Across America is a coordinated effort...
HOMER, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cause of Owego Fire Revealed

Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
OWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society

Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
BINGHAMTON, NY

