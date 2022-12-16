ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zespf_0jkuJSX300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.

On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a three-vehicle crash near S.W. 134th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized at least four people were involved in the accident, and several were critically injured.

Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant

Investigators tell KFOR that a group of Westmoore High School students were heading back to school when they were involved in the crash.

Sadly, one of those students died from their injuries.

“This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools that the vehicle accident at SW 134 th and S. Penn Ave. involved multiple Westmoore High School students and resulted in one student fatality. Multiple students are currently hospitalized.

Our entire MPS family now grieves this terrible loss. The MPS Mental Health Team will be on-site and available to assist students and employees at WHS throughout the final day of school tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident and severe loss.”

Moore Public Schools

On Friday, officials with Moore Public Schools identified the victim who died as Westmoore High School sophomore Colby McCarron.

Three other students, who were identified as sophomores Tanner Kilgore, Ireland McCauley, and Kelly Ward, are all in the hospital.

1,800 marijuana plants seized at illegal Blanchard facility

So far, investigators haven’t determined a cause for the crash but say speed may have played a role.

Friday is the last day of classes for Moore Public Schools before winter break.

KFOR

KFOR

