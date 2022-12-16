Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Auros, Hit by FTX Collapse, Discloses Provisional Liquidation
Auros Global, the troubled crypto trading firm and market maker, disclosed Tuesday that it was granted a “Provisional Liquidation” request last month from a court in the British Virgin Islands, as part of efforts to restructure outstanding debt to lenders. In a statement posted to Twitter, Auros said...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Binance.US to Buy Voyager Digital's Assets; Bitcoin Slides Into the Red
Voyager Digital, the bankrupt crypto lender, said Monday Binance.US has agreed to buy its assets for $1.022 billion. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. The bid represents...
CoinDesk
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
CoinDesk
With Binance, Everything Is Not Fine
The current state of Binance can be summed up nicely in meme form:. In reality, everything is most definitely Not Fine. Back in 2019 – when Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was still golden and FTX was on the up-and-up – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, invested in the now-defunct crypto exchange’s series A. Last year, it exited that transaction after SBF bought out its stake for $2.1 billion.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: More FTX Fallout as Traders Turn Defensive
Auros Global, the troubled crypto trading firm and market maker, disclosed Tuesday that it was granted a “Provisional Liquidation” request last month from a court in the British Virgin Islands, as part of efforts to restructure outstanding debt to lenders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
CoinDesk
Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered
In the aftermath of cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse last month, questions have swirled throughout the industry about whether other large players’ finances can be trusted. With professional auditors now abruptly exiting the space, those questions may keep lingering. Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, sought to...
CoinDesk
FTX Will Look to Retrieve Voluntary Payments From Third Parties, Possibly Including SBF's Political Donations
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will attempt to recoup voluntary payments made to third parties prior to its collapse, pursuing them in court if necessary. These payments may include founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations in recent years. FTX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for clarity on this point.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Grayscale Explores Options to Return Portion of GBTC
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Grayscale Investments is exploring options to return a portion of capital of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) if the Securities and...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bankrupt BlockFi Asks US Court to Greenlight Withdrawals
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk Market Outlook: 4Q Crypto Gloom Spills Into 2023
As if 2022 weren’t already brutal enough on crypto investors, the fourth quarter brought an ugly coda with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange – triggering another leg down in prices, spurring a fresh bout of contagion and enshrining the year as one of the worst ever in the digital-asset industry’s history.
CoinDesk
EY Says It Is 'Aware' of 'Unauthorized' Quadriga Wallet Transfers
Ernst & Young said it has "become aware" that bitcoin (BTC) that'd been sitting QuadrigaCX's cold wallets has been moved elsewhere, according to a statement Tuesday. The company, which is acting as the bankruptcy trustee for the defunct Canadian trading platform, made the announcement four days after more than 100 BTC moved out of the wallets, which the company said Quadriga did not have access to. CoinDesk reported on Monday that EY had not initiated the transactions, which EY confirmed in its Tuesday statement.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Looks to Restart Certain Customer Withdrawals
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court filings show. Crypto held in BlockFi wallets belongs to customers and the company has “no legal or equitable interest” in funds that were frozen when the platform halted operations on Nov. 10, a motion filed on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said.
CoinDesk
Elizabeth Warren's New Financial Surveillance Bill Is a Disaster for Privacy and Civil Liberties
On Wednesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced the “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act,” which would impose sweeping surveillance and registration requirements on almost all participants in blockchain networks – including software developers, miners and wallet creators. The bill would also effectively ban privacy-enhancing technologies in blockchain networks. The bill is a disaster for digital privacy and civil liberties.
CoinDesk
Tezos Co-Founder on FTX Fallout
Tezos co-founder Kathleen Breitman reflects on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and why the industry needs to review the “role of marketing and pumping in the cryptocurrency space.”
CoinDesk
23 Blockchain Predictions for 2023
Since 2016 I have ended each year with predictions for the blockchain ecosystem for the year ahead. 2022 has been one of the most tumultuous years in crypto, with a litany of decentralized and centralized entities already evaporated or on their last leg. It feels like we are in the final convulsions of a nascent ecosystem, expelling bad actors and bad practices in a dramatic but ultimately maturing process. Here’s what we’ll see on the other side.
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Protocol Drift Relaunches Into Rocky Solana DeFi Landscape
As Solana decentralized finance (DeFi) staggers through the rubble of FTX, a long-absent player of its crypto derivatives trading scene is ready to take the stage once again. Drift, a Solana-based perpetual swaps trading protocol that handled billions of dollars in volume during the 2021-2022 bull run before collapsing during the Terra crash, is going live with its revamped second version on Friday.
CoinDesk
Machankura’s Bitcoin Wallet Targets Africans With Old-School Phones and No Internet
Bitcoiners in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Kenya and five other African countries can now send and receive bitcoin (BTC) without a smartphone or Internet connection. Just a basic feature phone and text code will suffice, thanks to a digital wallet from a company called Machankura. Despite the global smartphone revolution,...
CoinDesk
Nansen Analyst: On-Chain Data Shows Binance’s Financials Are a ‘Black Box’
Binance, the top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, may be “tremendously well capitalized,” but its financials are still “very much a black box,” said an analyst at data insights company Nansen. Andrew Thurman told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” that although the exchange has published that it...
CoinDesk
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Currency Index, Excluding Stablecoins
The CoinDesk Currency Index Ex Stablecoin (CCX) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Currency Index excluding stablecoins. CCX reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Currency sector refers to any digital asset acting primarily as a medium of exchange and unit of account running on a blockchain network with the ability to complete cross-border transactions without restriction. Digital assets in the Currency sector do not necessarily act as a store of value[1].
