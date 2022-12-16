Ernst & Young said it has "become aware" that bitcoin (BTC) that'd been sitting QuadrigaCX's cold wallets has been moved elsewhere, according to a statement Tuesday. The company, which is acting as the bankruptcy trustee for the defunct Canadian trading platform, made the announcement four days after more than 100 BTC moved out of the wallets, which the company said Quadriga did not have access to. CoinDesk reported on Monday that EY had not initiated the transactions, which EY confirmed in its Tuesday statement.

