ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

By Courtney Gehrke
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDStt_0jkuIdOn00

LYON COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNT ) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year.

Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting.

Argabright was named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association. USD 252 earned several state awards during Argabright’s time as superintendent, according to the Association. He was one of the finalists, along with USD 501 Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and Alicia Thompson from USD 259 Wichita Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Seaman cancels early release day to end semester

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights. Planned […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas governor introduces plan for annual 3-day sales tax holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that moving into 2023, she hopes to save Kansans more than $500 million in taxes over the next few years. She's calling it the three-step 'Axing Your Taxes' plan. The first part includes an amendment to Kelly's new "Axe the Food...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Last minute Topeka shoppers – this one’s for you

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder. “We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

About 75% of Kansas Homeowner Assistance funds dispersed, only 25% remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 25% of funds in the Kansas Homeowner Assistance program remain as 75% - $34.9 million - has been dispersed. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Monday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program to help homeowners who experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic - has dispersed 75% of its funds.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Dangerous winter weather on the way to KAKEland

For a list of closings and delays, click here. The impending cold front is speeding up as it takes aim on KAKEland. Bitter cold and blowing snow still on the menu Wednesday through Thursday. The approaching cold front will slide into Northwest and North-Central Kansas, Wednesday evening. Along the front...
WICHITA, KS
247Sports

Kansas flips Arkansas commit, Eudora native Jaden Hamm

Kansas football’s roll on the local recruiting front in December has continued. On Monday, three-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced his commitment to KU at his high school. Hamm was previously committed to Arkansas but elected to flip his commitment with National Signing Day only days away. The news comes a little over a week after Lawrence native Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy