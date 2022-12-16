Read full article on original website
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
That Old Ceramic Christmas Tree? It Could Be Worth Good Money
You remember growing up when your grandparents or parents used to have those ceramic trees? You know what I'm talking about...the ones with the light up bulbs, and occasionally rotated and played music? A lot of us consider them to be a family heirloom. These bad boys, according to Wide...
How Ticketmaster Will Sell Taylor Swift’s Remaining 170,000 Eras Tour Tickets
Taylor Swift fans will still have a chance to see the singer on her upcoming Eras Tour. According to Billboard, Ticketmaster is planning to sell the remaining 170,000 tickets for Swift's tour. Ticketmaster will use Ticketstoday to divide and distribute the remaining tickets. Ticketstoday is owned by Ticketmaster and operates...
What’s the Most Popular ’90s Christmas Movie in New York?
Not everyone experienced the '90s the same way, and people's affinity for the decade will differ depending on who you ask. The general rule of thumb though is if you grew up in the '90s, it was excellent-- the best music, video games, and movies. Christmas movies included. Well, the...
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023
Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
