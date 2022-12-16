ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record

What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
How Ticketmaster Will Sell Taylor Swift’s Remaining 170,000 Eras Tour Tickets

Taylor Swift fans will still have a chance to see the singer on her upcoming Eras Tour. According to Billboard, Ticketmaster is planning to sell the remaining 170,000 tickets for Swift's tour. Ticketmaster will use Ticketstoday to divide and distribute the remaining tickets. Ticketstoday is owned by Ticketmaster and operates...
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

