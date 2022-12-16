Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say
Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 4.2%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 2.4% after...
From Recovery to Regulation: How China's Tech Giants Could Fare in 2023 After a Bruising Year
It has been a rough year for China tech. Billions have been wiped off the value of the country's giants including Alibaba and Tencent and companies have posted their slowest growth rates on record. Investors are treading with caution into next year in regards to Chinese tech stocks with analysts...
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Assess Japan News, Global Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan and the interest rate outlook for 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.4% lower provisionally after a choppy afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Corteva and Nucor for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors two stocks they should consider adding to their portfolios. Stocks in the materials sector tend to be highly cyclical, meaning they could get hammered if the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes tip the economy into a recession, he explained. CNBC's Jim...
Investing Experts Predict a ‘Soft-Ish Landing' for the Economy in 2023—Here's What That Means for Your Money
Last week, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.50 percentage point interest rate increase, bringing the target range to 4.25% to 4.5%. The move was the latest in a series of boosts to rates meant to curb inflation. But while rate hikes will ideally get inflation under control, they could also slow the economy to the point that it tips into recession.
Nikkei 225 Falls More Than 2% After Bank of Japan Widens Yield Target Range, Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.68%, leading losses in the region and the Topix fell 1.75% in its...
