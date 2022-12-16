ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Actively Searching for a New Twitter CEO, Sources Say

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk is searching for a new chief executive of the company, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. However, on Sunday, he wrote in a tweet that...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 4.2%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 2.4% after...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Corteva and Nucor for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors two stocks they should consider adding to their portfolios. Stocks in the materials sector tend to be highly cyclical, meaning they could get hammered if the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes tip the economy into a recession, he explained. CNBC's Jim...
