ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

DPS investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed 3 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction next week of the multiple-fatality accident that occurred on South First Street early Saturday morning. The Lufkin Police Department requested that DPS perform reconstruction on the crash that led to the deaths of Anastasia Gray,...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

11 vehicles involved in 2 wrecks on I-20 near Lindale Monday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two wrecks held up traffic for hours on the interstate on Monday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, according to Texas DPS. “There was a vehicle that was entering on to the entrance ramp from the service road, lost control, they hit a puddle of water and lost control there and an 18-wheeler was coming up behind them and tried to avoid hitting that car that was spinning out of control and subsequently rolled over onto its right side,” said DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thursday, council members voted...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Roadwork for the week of Dec. 19

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 19, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones. Anderson...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy