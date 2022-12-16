HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Adoni Property Group has begun leasing The Franklin at Hillsborough, a 44-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,300 square feet that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Rents start at $2,350 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO