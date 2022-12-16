ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belinda Castro
4d ago

waste of time , should of done it the day he went missing? poor baby💖 someone needs to be held responsible for his disapperance!!!! 😡😭

4
 

nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody

YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW

Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Say Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Yakima Police Officers are busy this holiday week trying to find and arrest impaired drivers. The local patrols are coupled with patrols around the state by the Washington State Patrol and 120 police agencies. Officials from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission say the statewide patrols started on December 14 and will continue until the new year. The themes this year? Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different - Drive High Get a DUI.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room

WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah

YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Fire Damages Wenatchee Home

Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Drivers Get Surprise For The Christmas Holiday

If you're driving somewhere this Christmas week you're getting a gift in the form of lower gas prices. Officials from GasBuddy say holiday prices this year are $1.83 per gallon lower than they were 6 months ago. The national average price of gas is forecast to be $2.98 on Christmas Day, likely to drop below the critical $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve for the first time in nearly 600 days.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Kidults Helping To Keep Toy Industry Alive

If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
YAKIMA, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington.

