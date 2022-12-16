Read full article on original website
Belinda Castro
4d ago
waste of time , should of done it the day he went missing? poor baby💖 someone needs to be held responsible for his disapperance!!!! 😡😭
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:44 p.m. The man has been found, according to YPD. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Ave and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone...
nbcrightnow.com
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. - One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off the...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
kpq.com
Police Bring Down Ring of Fentanyl Dealers in NCW
Local law enforcement officials have taken down the final players in a drug trafficking ring they say was responsible for distributing a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout North Central Washington. The organization was comprised of five men who all have lengthy criminal histories with the distribution of...
Yakima Police Say Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Yakima Police Officers are busy this holiday week trying to find and arrest impaired drivers. The local patrols are coupled with patrols around the state by the Washington State Patrol and 120 police agencies. Officials from the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission say the statewide patrols started on December 14 and will continue until the new year. The themes this year? Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and If You Feel Different, You Drive Different - Drive High Get a DUI.
ifiberone.com
Authorities fight to stop fentanyl from consuming Wenatchee Valley with arrest of local man dealing pills out of hotel room
WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley. On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
kpq.com
Fire Damages Wenatchee Home
Fire damaged a residence in Wenatchee Monday night. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Miller Street. "The fire was coming from a basement inside the house. There were five occupants inside the home...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
nbcrightnow.com
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays. "He didn't know me from anybody and just shared everything," says Odahlen. "It's unreal. I consider him a very good friend."
Christmas Lights in Yakima, Washington. Which Lights Display Won?
Light Up Yakima 2022 - Winner of a $500 VISA Gift Card. We have a winner in the Light Up Yakima contest for 2022. Actually, we have many winners, as everyone who entered is a winner in our book. Everyone gave it their all and their own unique touch on very festive holiday lights displays.
New Yakima Valley VA Clinic has double the space for veterans’ care
UNION GAP, Wash. — Veterans in the Yakima Valley may have an easier time accessing medical care with the opening of a new VA clinic in Union Gap. Crews broke ground on the Yakima Valley VA Clinic in October 2021 and now, after more than a year of construction work, they were able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Yakima River Canyon rated one of the best winter fishing spots in the U.S.
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima River Canyon is being featured as one of the top nine winter fishing destinations in the United States for 2023. That doesn’t come as a surprise to Red’s Fly Shop managing partner Steve Joyce, who’s been a fly fishing guide for more than 25 years. He said that’s because the Yakima River is one...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
Yakima Drivers Get Surprise For The Christmas Holiday
If you're driving somewhere this Christmas week you're getting a gift in the form of lower gas prices. Officials from GasBuddy say holiday prices this year are $1.83 per gallon lower than they were 6 months ago. The national average price of gas is forecast to be $2.98 on Christmas Day, likely to drop below the critical $3 per gallon mark on or before Christmas Eve for the first time in nearly 600 days.
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Yakima Kidults Helping To Keep Toy Industry Alive
If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
22-Year-Old Donaciano Servin Killed And 2 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and two others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near Five Mill Creek Road. A car was traveling southbound and lost...
