Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up. Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a...
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
Woman Who Survived the 2021 Texas Power Grid Failure Shares Lifesaving Tips
If you lived in Texas during February of 2021, then you remember the brutal winter storm that caused the power grid to fail. This storm led to the deaths of 246 people, with causes ranging from hypothermia to carbon monoxide poisoning. With the polar vortex opening back up and crazy...
fourstateshomepage.com
Texas man dies on Oklahoma turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died in a three-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, died Friday at Mercy Hospital from a head injury he sustained in the crash. Korn’s passenger, Teressa Blackburn, 69, of Denton was admitted to Mercy Hospital in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
Rep. Slaton Files Legislation To Prevent Manufacture, Selling of Vehicles With Remote Kill Switches in Texas
Representative Bryan Slaton of House District 2, in a Dec. 19, 2022 press release, announced the filing of legislation to stop the implementation of remote kill switches in personally owned vehicles. According to the release, House Bill 1031, if passed, would outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote...
Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Straight Hours…Twice!
For many Texans, a trip or two to the liquor store is a common occurrence during the holiday season. Margaritas and some mixed drinks may be on the menu for some gatherings with family and friends. When making plans on when to get those bottles of tequila, whiskey, or rum...
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
Comments / 0