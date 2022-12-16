ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless

(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
FRISCO, TX
US105

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
fourstateshomepage.com

Texas man dies on Oklahoma turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died in a three-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, died Friday at Mercy Hospital from a head injury he sustained in the crash. Korn’s passenger, Teressa Blackburn, 69, of Denton was admitted to Mercy Hospital in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
DENTON, TX
KSAT 12

Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state

Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space

3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
GRAPEVINE, TX

