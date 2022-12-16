ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
New York Post

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
zycrypto.com

Binance CEO CZ Blasts Kevin O’Leary For Supposedly Defending FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has criticized renowned TV personality and investor Kevin O’Leary for seemingly defending Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cash-beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. In a thread of tweets today, CZ called out O’Leary, accusing him of promoting a scam exchange in exchange for...
Daily Beast

‘Shark Tank’ Judge: I Look Like an Idiot for Flogging FTX

Just 16 months ago, Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary announced that he had taken an equity stake in the crypto exchange FTX, a deal that also paid him nearly $15 million to serve as a corporate ambassador. At the time, he assailed much of the cryptocurrency landscape as “fraught with risks that I can not take.” But he said that FTX stood out as a beacon of responsibility that satisfied O’Leary’s “own rigorous standards of compliance.”
u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

