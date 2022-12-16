Read full article on original website
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Man accused of grabbing, dropping baby several times at Miami Walmart
MIAMI - A 31-year-old man who police say is homeless has been arrested after witnesses say a 4-month-old baby girl was dropped on the ground at least four times.Miami-Dade Police say Patrick Abbott is charged with child abuse after an incident that reportedly happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday at a Walmart store at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 79th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade.One witness, Andrian Ferguson, shared cell phone video with CBS4's Peter D'Oench that shows the aftermath of the incident with Miami-Dade Police at the scene and you hear her saying, "This guy had a baby and he threw...
