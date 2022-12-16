MIAMI - A 31-year-old man who police say is homeless has been arrested after witnesses say a 4-month-old baby girl was dropped on the ground at least four times.Miami-Dade Police say Patrick Abbott is charged with child abuse after an incident that reportedly happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday at a Walmart store at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 79th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade.One witness, Andrian Ferguson, shared cell phone video with CBS4's Peter D'Oench that shows the aftermath of the incident with Miami-Dade Police at the scene and you hear her saying, "This guy had a baby and he threw...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO