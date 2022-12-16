Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Related
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Announces Shakeup of School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — Christine Bourne has resigned from her position as Chief of Administration and Finance for the school district while Marco Gaylord will be returning as the district’s Executive Director of Operations. Both have spent about a year on paid administrative leave in connection to an investigation into the district’s top leadership.
Grants helping to transform properties in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nearly $25 million in state funds is going towards transforming properties that aren’t producing revenue for communities across Connecticut. The City of Meriden is receiving two grants from that fund. A $1.5 million grant will go to revitalizing the historic Aeolian Company Mill complex on Tremont Street. It will be converted […]
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
Eyewitness News
Norwich volunteer firefighters are pitted against paid firefighters
NORWICH, CT. (WFSB) - Volunteer firefighters in Norwich are upset over changes coming to the city’s fire service. The changes come in the form of an ordinance passed by the city council to make the service more efficient. Some of the volunteer departments said it pit them against paid...
Norwich mom shares journey to be reunited with twins for Christmas
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A lot can change in a year. A year ago, Deborah Franklin’s twin toddlers, Alex and Eva, were removed from her home and put in DCF care—two days before Christmas. “There was domestic violence involved in the home and substance abuse with the father...
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets 99 months in prison for violating probation stemming from escape attempt that broke officer's hand
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing a slew of charges after police say he caused several car crashes during a dangerous pursuit and was found with a handgun with no serial number has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on a violation of probation – which he was serving in connection with a previous attempt to escape Bristol police that ended in an officer breaking his hand.
Pediatrician Surrenders License Rather Than Face State Charges For Illegally Prescribing Opioids, Med Board Fines Doc
An East Hartford pediatrician who served a federal sentence for illegally prescribing oxycodone and failing to pay more than $177,000 in employee withholding taxes to the IRS has voluntarily surrendered his medical license. Since Dr. Sheikh Ahmed of Orange, who operated the East Hartford Medical Center, has turned in his...
newstalknewengland.com
Hartford, Connecticut Member Of Los Solidos Sentenced To 54 Months
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Edil Ramos, also known as “E,” 40, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 54 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. On March 28, 2022, Ramos pleaded guilty to one count...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Hartford Tenants feel out-of-state landlords escape accountability for ‘unsafe, unsanitary’ living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Out of state, out of mind?. While 75% of people living in the City of Hartford are renters, many of their landlords don’t have a Connecticut address. Chief investigative Reporter Sam Smink explains why tenants feel that makes it easier for landlords to disappear. 105...
Edward T. “Ned” Coll Dies; Hartford Activist Fought Racism, Poverty and Closed Beaches
Coll, best known for his efforts to dramatize the lack of public access to most CT salt water beaches, fought racism and poverty in Hartford.
ctexaminer.com
Rising Rents and Evictions Push New London Students Without Homes Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
NEW LONDON — Rising rents and evictions have pushed the number of students needing food, transportation and shelter back to pre-pandemic levels in the New London public schools. So far this year, New London has reported about 250 students living in shelters, without stable housing or “couch-surfing” at the...
Springfield Police seized two firearms on Union Street
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized two firearms and made two arrests in a parking lot on Union Street on Friday.
Man gets jail for racist threats
A man who telephoned racist death threats to businesses in four states — including the former Denny’s restaurant on Elm Street in Enfield — was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, despite his lawyer’s pleas for a lesser sentence because he has intellectual disabilities and has suffered abuse.
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
Police: Man shot in targeted attack at Norwich gas station
A man was shot in the head outside of a Norwich convenience store in what police believe was a targeted attack.
New Haven man sentenced in attempted robbery, shooting at restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –- A New Haven man was sentenced on Monday for his role in an attempted robbery and shooting of an employee at an elm city restaurant in 2015. The Department of Justice announced Treizy Lopez, 25 was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his […]
Thief steals $10K in donated socks from Bristol homeless outreach
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Only a broken padlock and empty boxes are left after thousands of pairs of socks were stolen from a homeless outreach organization in Bristol. About 10 boxes of the socks were stolen last week from Brian’s Angels. Pat Stebbins, the group’s executive director, said it’s not only about the number of […]
SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with dementia missing from Ellington
ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for an elderly man who has gone missing. State police said George Klingman, 81, left his home in Ellington and told his family he was going to Pennsylvania. Klingman has dementia and was last seen driving a tan 2004 Lexus ES530 with Connecticut registration GCKLMN. Klingman […]
Comments / 0