The Dolphins have a chance to show their growth again in inclement weather vs. the Bills

On the wall by the entrance to the Dolphins’ locker room is a set of team rules.

One of the rules: “Adversity is opportunity.”

The phrase has been referenced by players and assistant coaches throughout this season, and this week again by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins (8-5) have seen their fair share of adversity this season, from a 28-point fourth-quarter deficit in Week 2 to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening concussion. Maybe no greater challenge awaits them than the one Saturday night when they face the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, with inclement weather expected to be a factor and playoff positioning to protect.

Three months ago, the Dolphins defeated the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, 21-19, in a hard-fought victory for Miami despite the scorching South Florida humidity and the lopsided time of possession that kept its defense on the field for more than 40 minutes of game time.

“I just learned how gritty our team was,” outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips said of the win. “When we come together and we play for each other and we execute the plan like we’re supposed to, I think we’re a really, really talented team. I’m excited for this week.”

The victory gave the Dolphins a 3-0 start and stamped Miami as one of the league’s better teams in the AFC. But much has changed since then.

A defense that emphasized continuity has been reshaped by injuries and a trade deadline deal for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. A new-look offense that went through a torrid midseason stretch has sputtered as opposing defenses have turned to aggressive man coverage tactics. And a Dolphins team that was viewed as a potential AFC contender and even led its division at the beginning of December lost two consecutive games on its California road trip, falling two games behind the Bills with one month left in the regular season.

“Losing streaks can be the best thing that ever happened or they can be the straw that broke the camel’s back,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins want to embrace what lies ahead of them, even if it is frigid conditions that could bring several inches of snow and gusty winds to Western New York. At least one day during the week, the team practiced on its indoor field, blasting the air conditioning to try to simulate a cold-weather environment. McDaniel strutted across the field with a shirt that had “I Wish It Were Colder” emblazoned on the front, a play on the team’s “I Wish It Were Hotter” shirts that many wore during the first month of the season when the humidity in Miami is at its worst.

McDaniel, Tagovailoa and others downplayed the impact of the weather and contested that they can find quick solutions for the problems that have ailed the offense in losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

“We just have to play more aggressive, and that’s on both sides of the ball and even on special teams,” running back Raheem Mostert said. “I think that that is a key thing, especially now with it being the weather playing into a major effect. We definitely have to go out there and try to handle the elements as best as we possibly can and handle our execution.”

As far as playoff projections, Saturday night’s game is by no means a must-win situation. FiveThirtyEight’s projections give the Dolphins, who are currently the sixth seed in the AFC, a 70 percent chance to make the postseason and a 7 percent chance to win the division. A win against the Bills increase those odds to 89 percent for the playoffs and 29 percent for the division crown. A defeat and the chances drop to 65 percent odds for the playoffs and a near-0 percent chance to win the division (The Bills clinch a playoff berth with a win).

Two additional divisional matchups against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, who both trail the Dolphins in the AFC standings, mean a loss Saturday night won’t end Miami’s postseason aspirations. But a victory would be the Dolphins’ most impressive to date, their first at Highmark Stadium since the 2016 season. It would wide their margin of error over the remaining three games. And more importantly, it could be the swing of momentum the team needs after it hasn’t seen much go right recently.

“It’s an important game. But at the end of the day, we have to focus on our ball and our game plan and how we’re going to execute on Saturday and try to get a win,” Mostert said. “That’s the most important thing. We’re not necessarily worried about playoff pictures or what that entails. We’re just focused on how we can improve and get a ‘W’ since it’s been two weeks since we got a win. We just have to hone in on that.”