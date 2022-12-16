Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
Firefighters honor Dorchester boy for helping his family, neighbors evacuate a burning building
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy is being honored for his heroism during an emergency in Dorchester. Boston firefighters say 8-year-old Hasani helped his family and neighbors help evacuate a burning building earlier this month. City leaders and the Boston Firefighters Union recognized Hasani’s bravery during a ceremony at...
Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens
HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
Police ID NH woman killed in crash on I-93 in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the Chocorua, New Hampshire woman who died following a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Concord last week. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 transported passenger Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, to Concord Hospital, where she died on Dec. 14.
School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
Massachusetts doctor arrested for assaulting an officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, Massachusetts, is facing charges including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Several people expected to face charges in connection with illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are expected to face charges in connection with an illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree, according to police. Detectives said they seized gummies worth well over $100,000. Police said the underground business was operating out of a commercial building, but did not specify where.
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
