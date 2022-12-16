ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

whdh.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Harvard Police use drone to find missing dog in Devens

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard Police used a drone to find a missing dog in Devens Sunday. The drone team and a firefighter collaborated to find the pup after its owner provided the location. The dog was found after about an hour of searching and is back home safe. (Copyright...
DEVENS, MA
whdh.com

At least 1 dead in Norwood ammonia leak

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has died in an ammonia leak in Norwood on Monday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a reported leak around noon found an ammonia leak in a commercial building on Morgan Drive. The state hazardous materials team responded to the scene. One...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters pull woman from house fire in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a resident from a burning home in Acton on Monday night. Firefighters pulled a woman from the home on Washington Drive after a fire broke out in the kitchen. The woman was taken by medical hospital to Boston with severe burn injuries. No...
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
HOPKINTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ID NH woman killed in crash on I-93 in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the Chocorua, New Hampshire woman who died following a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Concord last week. Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 transported passenger Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, to Concord Hospital, where she died on Dec. 14.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Cleanup underway after car crashes into busy building in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Massachusetts doctor arrested for assaulting an officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts doctor was arrested Tuesday on assault charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, Massachusetts, is facing charges including civil disorder, assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
ASHLAND, MA
Boston

Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash

A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

