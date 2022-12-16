ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tobey Maguire’s Daughter, 16, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Him For ‘Babylon’ Premiere

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUQuX_0jkuF7kn00
Image Credit: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Dad and daughter date night! Tobey Maguire brought his daughter Ruby to the premiere of his new movie Babylon on Thursday, December 15. The Pleasantville star, 47, and his daughter, 16, walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles. The father-daughter duo matched in black outfits for the special event together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UadiZ_0jkuF7kn00
Tobey poses with his daughter Ruby at the premiere event. (GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA)

Tobey went for a charcoal gray suit by Paul Smith for the occasion. While many audiences may be familiar with the clean-shaven Great Gatsby star, he had some stubble for the occasion. His daughter looks so much like her mom Jennifer Meyer, 45, who is a renowned jewelry designer. Ruby rocked a black mini-dress with matching boots. She also wore a red leather jacket with a fur hood, as she posed with her dad for a few photos.

Tobey stars in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and many more A-list actors. He’s also one of the executive producers for the movie, which chronicles the change in Hollywood from silent films to movies with sound. The film marks Tobey’s third role in the past eight years, and his second where he appears on-screen. Tobey starred in the 2014 Bobby Fischer biopic Pawn Sacrifice, but since then he has only appeared in a few projects. He lent his voice to the animated comedy The Boss Baby in 2017, and he reprised his role of Spider-Man, alongside fellow Spideys Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, for the multi-verse-spanning Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eA80_0jkuF7kn00
The father-daughter pair smile for a cute photo together. (GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA)

Ruby is the older of Tobey’s two kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer. She was born shortly after the two tied the knot in 2007. The former couple also shares a younger son Otis, 13, born in 2009. After nine years of marriage, Tobey and Jennifer announced that they were separating in 2016. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said in a statement to People at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Despite the split, it’s clear that the Seabiscuit star and Jennifer are still friendly and strong co-parents. He was seen taking his ex-wife and their children out to dinner to celebrate Mother’s Day back in May.

Babylon will hit theaters on December 23.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
SheKnows

Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in New Pictures — & She’s Almost as Tall as Her Mom!

Special guests came to Victoria Beckham’s Dover Street store in London yesterday: her kids! Harper Seven, 11, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, who the fashion designer shares with husband David Beckham, posed with pictures with their mom, and her daughter is growing up so fast! Victoria, who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with David, shared two cute photos to Instagram yesterday. “Kisses from Dover Street!” she wrote in the caption. “Love you #HarperSeven @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham 💕 xx” The first photo is a sweet moment captured between Victoria and Harper. The former Spice Girl is wearing a long-sleeved lavender top tucked into an olive skirt (with thigh-high...
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Tyla

Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50

Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Revealed She Didn't Think Her Marriage to Michael Douglas Would Last This Long

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to her husband Michael Douglas this year. That’s a lot of birthdays and holidays together, so Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts decided that now was a good time to ask the Wednesday star which one in the A-list couple is a better gift-giver. Zeta-Jones had a very honest — and refreshing — answer. “I think it has to be Michael,” she said under her breath. “I’ve been married 22 years. I peaked around year eight. If I’d known I would be married so long, I would’ve held back a bit. I wasn’t envisioning a...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
People

Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Sibling Photos of Daughter Dream and Son King: 'Never a Dull Moment'

The model shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with ex Tyga Sibling love! Earlier this week, Blac Chyna, 34, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of her two kids, daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10, as the pair modeled identical outfits together from FashionNova. Dream, whom Chyna shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King, whom she shares with ex Tyga, pose together in matching blue and white plaid shackets, blue jeans and white sneakers. In the first picture, King and Dream...
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
People

Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release

LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
275K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy