Tobey Maguire’s Daughter, 16, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Him For ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Dad and daughter date night! Tobey Maguire brought his daughter Ruby to the premiere of his new movie Babylon on Thursday, December 15. The Pleasantville star, 47, and his daughter, 16, walked the red carpet together in Los Angeles. The father-daughter duo matched in black outfits for the special event together.

Tobey went for a charcoal gray suit by Paul Smith for the occasion. While many audiences may be familiar with the clean-shaven Great Gatsby star, he had some stubble for the occasion. His daughter looks so much like her mom Jennifer Meyer, 45, who is a renowned jewelry designer. Ruby rocked a black mini-dress with matching boots. She also wore a red leather jacket with a fur hood, as she posed with her dad for a few photos.

Tobey stars in Babylon alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and many more A-list actors. He’s also one of the executive producers for the movie, which chronicles the change in Hollywood from silent films to movies with sound. The film marks Tobey’s third role in the past eight years, and his second where he appears on-screen. Tobey starred in the 2014 Bobby Fischer biopic Pawn Sacrifice, but since then he has only appeared in a few projects. He lent his voice to the animated comedy The Boss Baby in 2017, and he reprised his role of Spider-Man, alongside fellow Spideys Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, for the multi-verse-spanning Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Ruby is the older of Tobey’s two kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer. She was born shortly after the two tied the knot in 2007. The former couple also shares a younger son Otis, 13, born in 2009. After nine years of marriage, Tobey and Jennifer announced that they were separating in 2016. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they said in a statement to People at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”

Despite the split, it’s clear that the Seabiscuit star and Jennifer are still friendly and strong co-parents. He was seen taking his ex-wife and their children out to dinner to celebrate Mother’s Day back in May.

Babylon will hit theaters on December 23.